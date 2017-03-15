Waterbury’s Hunger Mountain Children’s Center Celebrates Grand Reopening March 20, Open House March 25

News Release — Hunger Mountain Children’s Center

March 14, 2017

Amanda Olney, Executive Director

Irene Recovery Effort Completes a Modern, Permanent Facility

WATERBURY (March 14) – More than five years after Tropical Storm Irene, Waterbury’s largest and oldest state-licensed child care and preschool has returned to its new-and-improved longtime home in Waterbury village.

Hunger Mountain Children’s Center celebrates next week with a Grand Reopening ceremony Monday, March 20, and an open house Saturday, March 25. Gov. Phil Scott will join the Monday event with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and tour starting at 10 a.m. The ceremony will gather together members of the team that worked to transform the facility from two 19th- century buildings into a modern child care and early education center. The public is welcome at the Grand Opening.

The entire community is invited to Saturday’s open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., particularly neighbors, alumni, and prospective families. The open house will feature tours, refreshments, a silent auction and raffle, said HMCC Executive Director Amanda Olney. “We are very excited to be celebrating what we have been calling our ‘forever home’ during this project.”

Established in Waterbury in 1971, HMCC leased space from the state of Vermont at the edge of the State Office Complex from 1978 until August 2011 when Tropical Storm Irene hit downtown Waterbury. The non-profit center was displaced and spent the subsequent five-plus years in temporary space in Waterbury Center at the Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly Church (no affiliation).

The move back to Waterbury village and the renovation/reconstruction at the center’s former site marks the completion of the last major Irene recovery project in town. HMCC’s project was possible thanks to a federal Disaster Recovery Community Development Block Grant administered through the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The $1.374 million grant covered design, pre-construction and construction costs for the project. HMCC also relied on financing through Northfield Savings Bank and contributed the bulk of its savings to the project.

“This project truly is a silver-lining story after Irene. Hunger Mountain has served the community for more than 40 years. This new facility has it set for the next 50 years or more,” said Lisa Scagliotti, building project coordinator and former board member.

At 8,500 square feet, the new center is twice the size of the original. HMCC purchased its former building at 123 South Main Street along with the adjacent building at 121 South Main and the garage on site for the renovation project. Burlington architect Don Welch’s design called for connecting the two structures and expanding them. Construction was done by Millbrook Building & Remodeling of Colchester.

HMCC cares for children ages six weeks through preschool (age 5). The new building configuration created larger classrooms, putting younger children on the main floor and preschool groups upstairs. HMCC’s state license increased the center’s enrollment limit from 45 to 65 children per day with the new capacity added in the preschool classes, Olney said. HMCC is a universal preschool provider and partners with the public school system to provide preschool curriculum. The center also has increased its staff from 10 to 12, she added.

The complete renovation replaced all electrical, plumbing and heating systems, windows, insulation, etc. resulting in a modern and efficient building. The new construction has radiant- floor heat and heat pumps throughout will both heat and cool the building efficiently, Welch said. The garage was modified into covered space for children to play and for outdoor storage.

Olney said the fenced-in outdoor play spaces reflect the wishes of staff who advocated for natural elements such as stumps, logs, sand areas and a simulated dry stream bed. In addition, the center’s village location will make it convenient for teachers to take children off site for short walking trips for example to Thatcher Brook Primary School, the Waterbury Public Library or the Village Fire Station. “The whole village can be our classroom,” she said.

A key element of the project is a specific commitment to serving low-to-moderate income families in the community. As part of the federal grant agreement, HMCC has prioritized enrolling children from families who meet specific federal income guidelines going forward. The center’s board also established a sliding-scale tuition policy and works with families who qualify for state child care subsidy benefits. State employees also will receive a modest tuition discount as part of the purchase agreement with the state for the property, Olney explained.

Mia Moore, president of HMCC’s parent Board of Directors, said the center is grateful for the opportunity the federal funding provided. And meeting the grant’s requirements for working with families in financial need to provide affordable, quality child care was an easy decision. “We’re all parents, so we’re living this every day, and are working to make Hunger Mountain Children’s Center accessible to everyone,” she said.