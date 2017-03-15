 

U.S. News Ranks Vermont Law School No. 1 in Environmental Law

Mar. 15, 2017

News Release — Vermont Law School
March 14, 2017

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., March 14, 2017––U.S. News & World Report today released its rankings for the Best Law Schools for 2018, recognizing Vermont Law School as No. 1 in the nation for environmental law. In the last 27 years, VLS has ranked No. 1 in environmental law 19 times and No. 2 eight times.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the faculty and staff who shepherd the innovative programs housed within our Environmental Law Center,” said VLS President and Dean Marc Mihaly. “The ranking is a result of their unwavering dedication to our students and diligence in developing curricular and clinical opportunities that prepare students, both JD and master’s, to address global environmental issues. Our alumni leave VLS ready to make a difference in areas ranging from climate change to energy to food systems.”

“Thank you to our faculty for continuing Vermont Law School’s tradition of excellence in environmental law and policy education,” said Associate Dean and ELC Director Melissa Scanlan. “Their commitment is reflected in the breadth of our courses and scholarship, in the success of our graduates, and in the practical tools and solutions they develop in our pro bono clinics while providing our students unique experiential opportunities.”

VLS established the Environmental Law Center (ELC) in 1978 and offers more than 64 courses related to the environment and environmental law, more than any other law school in the United States. The school’s environmental clinics include the Energy Clinic, Food and Agriculture Clinic, and Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic. The VLS Summer Session, which offers 35 classes taught by 41 faculty members, attracts scholars, lawyers, journalists, and environmental advocates from around the world.

For more information about environmental programs at Vermont Law School, including degrees and clinical training, visit the Environmental Law Center online at vermontlaw.edu/ELC.

