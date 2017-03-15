Sugarbush Resort Restructures Season Pass Pricing

News Release — Sugarbush Resort

March 15, 2017

Contact:

John Bleh

Sugarbush Resort

802-583-6814

[email protected]

http://www.sugarbush.com

Warren, VT (March 15, 2017) – Sugarbush Resort has released restructured season pass pricing after announcing last week that it had joined the Mountain Collective. The new pricing includes “Premium” and “Value” passes at extremely competitive pricing, along with a wide variety of benefits.

The 2017/18 Premium Pass offers unlimited skiing and riding at both of Sugarbush’s mountains, plus 50% off lift tickets to all resorts included in the Mountain Collective (excluding Sugarbush). Mountain Collective member mountains include 16 resorts in the United States and Canada with three international affiliates in France, Chile and Japan. The Premium Pass is just $40 for children six and under, $349 for both youth (7-18) and For20s (19-29), $549 for For30s (30-39), $799 for adults (40-64), $699 for seniors (65-79), $149 for Silver Seniors (80-89), and free for those ninety and older.

The new adult price represents a 30% savings from pricing last spring but does not include the free youth pass it did last year. The price of an Adult Premium Pass and a Youth Premium Pass this season is equal to the price an adult pass last year. Adults with children can enjoy the same pricing as last year while adults without kids can enjoy a cost savings.

Premium Passes include a number of benefits along with the Mountain Collective discount, including 20% off lodging and adult group lessons; 10% off tuning services, dining in Timbers Restaurant and Hogan’s Pub, golf greens fees, and retail; 40% off Health & Recreation Center Winter Six-Month Passes; and 50% off one private golf lesson. A Summer Lift Pass can be added for just $30, Early Ups Access can be added for $350, and midweek Mad River Glen skiing can be added to For20s Passes for just $90.

The 2017/18 Value Pass offers daily access to Mt. Ellen, midweek non-holiday skiing at Lincoln Peak, and early/late season access to Lincoln Peak when Mt. Ellen is closed. The Value Pass is just $249 for youth (7-18) and $549 for adults (40-79). This pass replaces Mt. Ellen passes from last season, but now offers midweek non-holiday skiing at Lincoln Peak year round. Value passes include 15% off lodging and All-Mountain Day Ticket rates; 10% off tuning services, dining in Timbers Restaurant and Hogan’s Pub, golf greens fees, and retail; and 50% off one private golf lesson. Value Passes can add a Summer Lift Pass for $30.

Finally, the Boomer Pass returns again for the 2017/18 season for just $129. Boomer Passes are available for skiers or riders ages 65-89 and offer midweek non-holiday skiing at both mountains. Boomer Passes can enjoy 15% off All Mountain Day Ticket rates and can add a summer season pass for $30.

Sugarbush is also offering 2017 Spring Passes for just $199. Spring Passes on sale now , and are valid starting March 18th until the end of the season at both mountains. Sugarbush has remained open into May for the last several years, and plans to do so again, conditions allowing.

Pricing for Corporate and College Passes will be released later this summer.

The resort has announced several major capital expenditure projects for the summer: Sugarbush plans to replace the two remaining double lifts, Village Double and Sunny Double, with new, fixed-grip quads. The lifts are expected to significantly improve the beginner experience at both mountains. The resort also plans to purchase two new groomers, replace snowmaking pipe at Mt. Ellen, and complete a number of other, less visible projects.

Sugarbush Season Passes go on sale Saturday, March 18th. For more information, visit www.sugarbush.com.