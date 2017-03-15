Rutland High School Students Win at New England Robotics Contest

News Release — Rutland Schools

March 13th, 2017

Contact:

Dan Roswell

[email protected]

Area high school students from Rutland, VT captured a win this past weekend at the FIRST Robotics District Event at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

There were forty teams from all over New England competing in this year’s challenge, including FIRST Team 2370, the IBOTS from Rutland. The IBOTS competed in a game called FIRST Steamworks for two days and were selected as alliance partners by Team 3623, the Terror Bots from Leominster, MA and Team 1991, and the Dragons from Hartford, CT for the playoffs. After a dozen playoff matches, the IBOTS and their alliance partners won the finals in three hotly contested final rounds.

The IBOTS next event is the Southern New Hampshire District Event in Bedford, NH from March 24th – March 26th, 2017. More details and video can be found at http://theBlueAlliance.com.

WPI Event Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWOTPbsJppmJl7AjP1cafbiIop8NZNNuw ￼￼￼