Montpelier’s Proposed Zoning Law Revisions

News Release — Montpelier Planning Commission

March 14, 2017

Media Contact:

Michael Miller, Planning Director Planning Director [email protected]

Phone: 802-223-9506, ext. 131

Montpelier, Vermont – March 14, 2017 – Last Monday, the Montpelier Planning Commission sent a new zoning law for Montpelier to the City Council for approval. The Commission believes it has submitted a carefully crafted law that conservatively balances the preservation of the neighborhoods that Montpelier residents love with a realistic possibility of increasing the number of homes and businesses within the city. Thoughtfully increasing housing and business opportunities will spread the cost of services and help improve affordability to existing Montpelier residents, while allowing us to welcome new families and individuals to the best little city in America.

“The Commission has had the benefit of a tremendous amount of public input from Montpelier’s residents,” said Leslie Welts, Chair of the Commission. “The Commission’s zoning proposal is the product of five years of work, during which we have held numerous public hearings and received over 400 specific comments from community members. We have carefully reviewed all comments in finalizing the proposal and although we did not accept all of the changes suggested, the proposal is a stronger product as a result of the open meetings and active participation from the community.” Kimberly Cheney, former Chair and current Vice Chair, added that “contrary to some reports, this proposal is neither an ‘experiment,’ nor a departure from usual planning principles. Mike Miller, our planning director, brought to us years of experience and respect for due process, as well as analysis of hundreds of points to consider. This was a slow and meticulous process.”

The Commission’s proposal closely follows the Master Plan that was adopted in 2010 and extended to 2017. It generally increases the possibilities for building new homes in the City that better match the development patterns that exist on-the-ground today. The proposal does this by establishing zoning district boundaries that reflect existing neighborhoods. The Commission discovered during this process that many buildings that currently exist in Montpelier are not in compliance with the density requirements of the current regulations and are only allowed as “nonconforming uses” that predate the current regulations. The proposal sets a maximum allowable housing density cap at a level that makes about 90% of the units that already exist in each neighborhood “conform” with the regulations. That way, people can build or create housing units in a density that presently exists without having to seek zoning waivers.

Parking requirements have either been eliminated or reduced so that new development can meet residents’ interest in walking and biking rather than catering to a system centered on automobiles. River borders and natural spaces are protected. Minimal design standards that do not compromise creativity, but encourage designs compatible with each neighborhood, are created for new buildings greater than 2000 square feet in some districts. Based on the work of the Sabin’s Pasture Working Group, several opportunities for planned unit developments are provided in areas such as Sabin’s Pasture and other undeveloped large areas. Historic preservation has not been changed, as the City’s Historic Preservation Commission has obtained a grant to study planned improvements in establishing and implementing historic design review criteria.

Welts said that the Commission is encouraged by the amount of public interest in the development of this proposal. “Several community members caught mistakes that we didn’t intend to include in the proposal. Thanks to their comments, we corrected these issues before sending the proposal to City Council,” she said. “We appreciate the time and effort so many people took identifying issues for our consideration.”

The Montpelier Planning Commission consists of seven members appointed by the City Council for two-year terms. Current members include: Leslie Welts, Chair; Kim Cheney, Vice Chair; John Adams, Jon Anderson, Barbara Conrey, Kirby Keeton, and Tina Ruth. Commissioners perform planning functions and duties as required by the City Charter, City Zoning and Subdivision Regulations, State law (24 V.S.A. § 4325), and the City Council.