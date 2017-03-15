 

Local Host Brings Special One-Night Screening of New Movie JUNCTION 48 to Burlington

Mar. 15, 2017, 10:20 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermonters for Justice in Palestine
March 14, 2017

Contact:
Kristin Peterson-Ishaq
P.O. Box 341, Essex Junction, VT 05453
802-878-3695; [email protected]

The award-winning film, JUNCTION 48, based on the real-life experiences of lead actor and co-writer Tamer Nafar, follows Kareem, a young Palestinian musician living in a town a few kilometers east of Tel Aviv, where Arabs and Jews live side by side. As Kareem’s star potential as “the first Arab rapper” garners attention, his own political consciousness grows, facing intense prejudice, and even violence. Joined by his girlfriend Manar, the two decide to use their songs to fight against oppression through the universal language of music.

In Burlington, Vt., Vermonters for Justice in Palestine (VTJP) will be hosting an exclusive, one-time screening of JUNCTION 48 at Merrill’s Roxy Cinemas on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. The film has partnered with a service called Tugg which enables people and groups to set up screenings in their local theater in efforts to open discussions about nonviolence and the Palestinian experience in communities around the country. “Vermonters are interested in the global music scene, and Burlington is a city that is very open to other communities around the world,” said Mousa Ishaq, a member of VTJP. He added, “Burlington has a number of sister cities, including Bethlehem in Palestine, and Arad in Israel. We think this film will appeal to many people in our area who want to learn more about the Palestinian experience through film while becoming acquainted with some great music.”

To learn more about the film—a New York Times Critics Pick—and reserve your tickets ($12 general admission), visit the event page here: https://www.tugg.com/events/junction-48-frxa and on Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/events/773250672842123/. Tickets must be purchased before March 30.

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Local Host Brings Special One-Night Screening of New Movie JUNCTION 4..."