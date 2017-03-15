Local Host Brings Special One-Night Screening of New Movie JUNCTION 48 to Burlington

News Release — Vermonters for Justice in Palestine

March 14, 2017

Contact:

Kristin Peterson-Ishaq

P.O. Box 341, Essex Junction, VT 05453

802-878-3695; [email protected]

The award-winning film, JUNCTION 48, based on the real-life experiences of lead actor and co-writer Tamer Nafar, follows Kareem, a young Palestinian musician living in a town a few kilometers east of Tel Aviv, where Arabs and Jews live side by side. As Kareem’s star potential as “the first Arab rapper” garners attention, his own political consciousness grows, facing intense prejudice, and even violence. Joined by his girlfriend Manar, the two decide to use their songs to fight against oppression through the universal language of music.

In Burlington, Vt., Vermonters for Justice in Palestine (VTJP) will be hosting an exclusive, one-time screening of JUNCTION 48 at Merrill’s Roxy Cinemas on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. The film has partnered with a service called Tugg which enables people and groups to set up screenings in their local theater in efforts to open discussions about nonviolence and the Palestinian experience in communities around the country. “Vermonters are interested in the global music scene, and Burlington is a city that is very open to other communities around the world,” said Mousa Ishaq, a member of VTJP. He added, “Burlington has a number of sister cities, including Bethlehem in Palestine, and Arad in Israel. We think this film will appeal to many people in our area who want to learn more about the Palestinian experience through film while becoming acquainted with some great music.”

To learn more about the film—a New York Times Critics Pick—and reserve your tickets ($12 general admission), visit the event page here: https://www.tugg.com/events/junction-48-frxa and on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/773250672842123/. Tickets must be purchased before March 30.