March 15, 2017

Lynn Barrett, [email protected]

The Great Hall seeks landscape artists for a new exhibition,

entitled “WILD LANDS —Tapestries of Art and Nature”

SPRINGFIELD, VT—The Great Hall in Springfield, VT is seeking renowned New England landscape artists for an exhibition slated for October 12, 2017 through March 30, 2018. The exhibition will put a spotlight on preservation through an exploration of the beauty of our public lands and how societies come to value and live in balance with natural resources in a time of climate change.

Interested artists are invited to respond by emailing a resume and a portfolio of 4-6 images to Nina Jamison ([email protected]) with a copy to [email protected]) by May 30. All images must be representative of the type of work the artist plans to exhibit. Images may be photographs in jpg format, on a CD, or on a specified website. Entries will also be accepted by postal service. Mail to Springfield Regional Development Corp. 14 Clinton Street Suite 7, Springfield VT 05156.

The Great Hall can accommodate very large hanging works, and medium size works that can be hung together and large sculpture.

Selected artists will be notified by July 31. At that time, we’ll send a written Artist’s Contract and Exhibit Guidelines. In the meantime, please note that artists will be responsible for delivery and pick up of their work. While this exhibit is educational, the works can also be for sale. The Great Hall does not take a commission (although we do accept donations!) and expects the artists to work directly with buyers and/or their gallery.

For questions, please email [email protected]. To visit the Great Hall, please email Nina Jamison (([email protected]) and she can meet you there. The Great Hall will plan a “Meet the Artist” Opening Reception for exhibiting artists. All of the Great Hall’s receptions have drawn over 100 people and media.

About the Great Hall

With a soaring 25-foot ceiling and clerestory windows, the 150-foot-long by 45-foot-wide world-class public art space is unique in the region and will accommodate and compliment very large artwork and sculpture. When word got out about the Great Hall, via the Vermont Art Council’s website and other ways, the response was immediate from artists who had a difficult time finding display places for their extra-large work. All exhibitions and events at the Great Hall are underwritten by the Springfield Regional Development Corp.

Exhibiting artists include Sabra Field, South Royalton, VT; Karen Madden, Poughquag, NY, Dan O’Donnell, Springfield, VT; Patty Sgrecci of Brandon, mobiles; Rich Hearn of Chester, oil on canvas; Scot Borofsky of Brattleboro, enamel on linen; Robert Carsten of Springfield, pastel; Robert O’Brien of Perkinsville, watercolor; Oliver Schemm of Saxtons River, sculpture; Carolyn Enz Hack of Thetford Center, sculpture; Stephen Procter of Brattleboro, stoneware, and Tapestry Weavers in New England (TWiNE): Suzanne Pretty of Farmington, NH; Betsy Wing of Hartland; Sarah Robbins Warren of Jefferson, NH; Priscilla May Alden of East Boothbay Maine and Eve S. Pearce of Bennington, VT. Fran Bull, Brandon, VT; Pat Musick, Manchester, VT; Harry A Rich, Sandgate, VT; Jenny Swanson, Cornish Flat, NH; and Richard Weis, Castleton, VT; Roger Sanders and Mary Welsh, Newfane, VT; Steven Procter, Brattleboro, VT; among others.

In (Sabra) Field’s mind, the Great Hall is the best gallery in the state, without question. The reason — the light and the sense of space, she said. “It’s a very sophisticated space,” said Field. “It’s pure poetry.” Field compared the new art gallery, which is built into a large section of the old Gear Shaper factory, to Mass MOCA, the contemporary art museum in North Adams, Mass., and located in a former 19th century factory.

Gear Shaper, now known as One Hundred River Street, has undergone a $13 million redevelopment, and houses a health clinic, doctors’ offices, and a pharmacy. Field said the size of the gallery and its display walls allow her and other artists to show some of their more unusual, if larger, works. Excerpt from the Rutland Herald