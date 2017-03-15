 

CVOEO Fashion Show to Benefit Its Programs for New Americans

Mar. 15, 2017, 11:25 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — CVOEO
March 13, 2017

GETTING TO KNOW OUR NEIGHBORS

Burlington, VT. Karibu (Welcome) is a fashion show featuring New American models, African drumming and dance on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Higher Ground: https://www.facebook.com/events/221687128300379/  Models from countries including Iraq, Ghana, Nepal, Guatemala, Mexico and more will be wearing ethnic dress created by artisans from their own community. Tickets in advance are $20, and at the door $25.

This is a benefit event for Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s (CVOEO) programs for New Americans, and a great opportunity to learn more about and come together with our new neighbors in celebration of their culture. Sahar is a dress designer from Iraq who is dressing two models: “I’m here doing design. I love to show people my culture. I would like to connect the north, middle and south of Iraq through my design and to show my design here in America.” To hear more what Sahar has to say: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiz9X_-RoXo.

Many of the sponsors for this show are companies that employ or work with New Americans. It is a powerful community event. Jan Demers, Executive Director of CVOEO, says, “It is captivating to think about getting to know your neighbors. The blogs and security companies will quickly admit that locks and dogs are a help to keep you secure. They will also say that getting to know your neighbors is a strategy that will bring more benefits than just a safe community.”

The evening will open with the African drumming group Africa Jamono. Alex Hirsch from WCAX TV will co-host with CVOEO’s Sandrine Kibuey (formerly of the Democratic Republic of the Congo). At the finish of the fashion show, Africa Jamono will reappear, and a dance party with DJ will follow.

Proceeds will benefit CVOEO programs for New Americans. In 2016, CVOEO served more than 1,600 of our new neighbors.

