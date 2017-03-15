A thank you to readers

We are grateful to everyone who supported VTDigger’s end of year fundraising campaign and to readers who continue to support our work in the first quarter of 2017.

Thanks to 2,143 contributing readers, we raised more than $335,000, which covers about three months of expenses for our news operation. We received more than $27,000 for the Knight Foundation’s News Match in December. We also gave away 50 Fred Tuttle posters donated by photographer Peter Miller.

In addition, we felt a little love on Valentine’s Day when a generous reader offered a match donation. We raised $3,790 from contributing readers which was matched dollar for dollar.

Because of the generosity of readers and underwriters, VTDigger now has the largest newsroom focused on daily news reporting in Vermont.

About 44 percent of our income last year came from donations; 32 percent came from underwriting. Gifts from foundations made up 18 percent of our income last year. The remainder of our revenue came from events and syndication of VTDigger stories to newspapers.

Whenever we have two nickels to rub together, we hire another reporter. That’s because as the corrosive effect of fake news takes hold, fair and accurate reporting is more essential than ever.

Readers tell us they come to VTDigger for news and information because we are “honest and true.” We strive to deliver fair and accurate stories about communities, state government, business and major public policy issues.

In January, we placed a reporter in Washington, D.C., to cover the Vermont congressional delegation and the impact of President Donald Trump’s policies on Vermont. We are the only news organization in the region that has a dedicated reporter in D.C.

Last year we expanded our community reporting to fill a void created by layoffs at local newspapers. Support from readers has made it possible to keep full-time reporters in Bennington, Chittenden, Rutland and Washington counties.

VTDigger also continues to invest in coverage of the Statehouse because we are committed to publishing comprehensive coverage of the Legislature.

As 2017 progresses, we pledge to keep you informed on a daily basis with the most comprehensive news about Vermont.

Thank you so much for your support.

Anne Galloway

Editor, VTDigger

Executive Director, Vermont Journalism Trust