News Release — Vermont Adult Learning

March 14, 2017

Contact:

Josh Demers, Chittenden County Regional Manager

Vermont Adult Learning

[email protected]

802.735.0676

2nd Annual Adult Educational Council Community Resource Fair

Tuesday April 11, 2017

10:00-2:00

Vermont Adult Learning

110 Cherry St Burlington VT.05401

Burlington – Need a job? A better job? A tutor? Better English? Help with higher education? No problem!

Once again, Vermont Adult Learning is partnering with the Chittenden County Adult Educational Council members and 20 +other Community programs to present the 2017 AEC Community Resource Fair on April 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) offices located at 110 Cherry Street in Burlington, Vermont.

Community members will have access to the many free opportunities that Chittenden County has to offer for employment, training, and education—all in one convenient place.

Representatives of 25 non profit agencies will be on hand to talk one-on-one with those seeking information on jobs, job training, and education opportunities. Participating organizations will include CCV, Community Kitchen Academy, Parent University, Mercy Connections, Resource, Spectrum Youth and Family Services, Vt Dept of Labor, Economic Services, VSAC and the technical centers: a full list of participating employers will be available on the day of the event.

Don’t miss this opportunity for light refreshments, and to meet face-to-face with the people that can help you to work, go to school, or set you on the road to better living in Vermont!

“The Fair last year was a great success”, says Josh Demers of Vermont Adult Learning, “… we had over 20 providers together in one space who were ready to talk about their programs and get people involved. Great event. Lots of smiling faces and great opportunities!”

For more information, please contact Josh Demers, Regional Manager, VAL, [email protected] or 802.735.0676.