Winooski NRCD Offering Trees, Shrubs, Perennials and Trout to the Public

News Release — Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

March 13, 2017

Contact:

Corrina Parnapy

District Manager

Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

www.winooskinrcd.org

[email protected]

802-778-3178

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is holding its annual fundraiser, offering beautiful native and ornamental trees, shrubs and perennial plants to the public. We offer a wide selection of species for home, garden, and conservation projects. We offer several locally sourced species that are perfect to attract pollinators and birds. All proceeds from this fundraiser are used to develop and implement on-the-ground projects that protect our natural resources, including; riparian and shoreline buffers, stormwater mitigation projects, fish habitat restoration, culvert replacements, and so much more.

Place your orders now for the Winooski NRCD’s 34th Annual Tree Sale. Visit the District’s website for an order form and detailed information on the available selection at: www.winooskinrcd.org . In addition to a great selection of native plants, fruit trees, and berries, this year we will offer Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout to stock your private pond.

We have limited quantities of certain species and orders will be processed on a first come, first served basis so order early! We are also looking for volunteers to assist with sorting items and helping patrons. At the event pickup date; Saturday April 29th, we will offer to the public displays on conservation projects, invasive species, and so much more. Anyone interested in volunteering or setting up a display can email: [email protected]

Proceeds from both sales allow us to provide high-quality conservation implementation, education and outreach and technical assistance to the public. For more information and to access the order form, please visit www.winooskinrcd.org

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is one of 14 conservation districts throughout Vermont. It encompasses all of Chittenden and Washington County as well as parts of Orange County (Orange, Williamstown and Washington). The district relies on grants and individual donations to complete its conservation work. The WNRCD focuses its resources on completing conservation projects within the areas of agricultural assistance, forestland enhancement, urban conservation and watershed stewardship.