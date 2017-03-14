 

Vermont Gas Systems Offers Winter Storm Safety Information

Mar. 14, 2017

News Release — Vermont Gas System
March 13, 2017

Elizabeth Parent
South Burlington, Vermont – From this past weekend’s frigid temperatures to a Nor’easter in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be done with winter just yet. The second major snowstorm of the winter is expected to bring accumulations anywhere between six inches to a foot of snow or more, and strong wind gusts. Vermont Gas is once again encouraging customers to take the proper safety precautions in their travels and around the home.

Report suspected gas leak – Above all, if you think you smell natural gas or propane, report it right away. Natural gas and propane have an odor similar to that of rotten eggs. If you suspect a gas leak, leave the area, call 911 and contact Vermont Gas at 1-800-639-8081 or your propane fuel supplier.

Keep gas meters free from snow and ice – use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents.

Keep exterior sidewall vents clear – if a vent becomes buried in snow or blocked, equipment may shut down or draw potentially dangerous exhaust fumes into a home.

Test smoke alarms – It is important to have working smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside each sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Test alarms to be sure they are functioning properly and have battery power if necessary.

Test carbon monoxide alarms – Carbon monoxide (CO) is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Exposure to even small quantities of CO can cause flu-like symptoms. Higher levels can be dangerous. Test and replace CO detectors as needed. Properly maintain and vent your appliances. If you suspect CO poisoning, call 911, seek fresh air and remain outside. Learn more about CO safety here.

For more safety information, please visit VermontGas.com

