Vermont Game Warden Awarded Statewide K9 Law Enforcement Award

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

March 13, 2017

Media Contacts:

Col Jason Batchelder, 802-828-1190

MONTPELIER, Vt. – A Vermont state game warden was one of two winners of a statewide award for the 2016 K9 Detection Team of the Year. The award was given to Senior Warden Mark Schichtle and his black lab Magooch, by the Vermont Criminal Justice Canine Committee.

Schichtle and Magooch were recognized for their numerous contributions to important law enforcement cases. These include several instances in which the duo located shell casings from bullets used in wildlife poaching crimes that led to arrest and conviction.

“Warden Schichtle is extremely effective at using Magooch to make himself more approachable to erase barriers that sometimes exist between law enforcement officers and the public,” said Col. Jason Batchelder, chief warden for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “Everybody loves Magooch, so his presence allows them to look past the warden’s uniform and see that Mark is a member of the community, there to serve. Warden Schichtle and Magooch are exceptional at connecting with kids, creating a generation of Vermonters who, when they see a warden’s green truck, know we’re there to help.”

Schichtle’s colleagues also recognized the K9 units’ ability to assist in a variety of settings that can otherwise be difficult to find evidence. They cited a reckless endangerment case involving a man who fired a rifle along railroad tracks. The South Burlington Police Department was unable to find the shell casing using a metal detector due to the large amount of metal along the tracks. K9 Magooch quickly located the shell, corroborating the victim’s story and leading to an arrest in the case.

“Our K9 units provide an invaluable resource for all Vermonters,” said Batchelder. “In addition to finding evidence and suspects involved in fish and wildlife crimes, they have located many missing people, including children and people with disabilities. People are alive today thanks to the great work of Warden Schichtle and Magooch.”