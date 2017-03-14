Vermont Fish and Wildlife Waterfowl Hearings Postponed Due to Weather

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board

March 13, 2017

Media Contact:

Mary Smith, 802-828-1454

MONTPELIER, Vt – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board waterfowl hearings for Tuesday, March 14 in Whitehall, New York and Wednesday, March 15 in Essex, Vermont have been cancelled due to heavy snow predicted. The Essex meeting will now take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. There is not yet a date finalized for the Whitehall meeting.

The hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 16 in Newport, Vermont will take place as planned. All hearings will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The annual hearings are being held by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Board.

The March 16 meeting will be held at the Emory Hebord State Office Building, CCV Conference Room, 100 Main Street, Newport, VT 05855. The March 22 meeting will be held at Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road, Essex, Vermont 05452.

Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend one of the hearings and share their preferences and opinions about the proposed seasons.

Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone.

Comments received, as well as input and recommendations from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, will be reviewed by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board.

The proposed 2017 migratory bird hunting seasons are on the Fish & Wildlife website (vtfishandwildlife.com). Comments can be sent to [email protected].

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request at the Vermont meeting. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible, for example an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance, if possible. Please send an e-mail to: [email protected] or call the office staff at 802-878-1564 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).