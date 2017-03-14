Vermont Care Partners’ Conference ‘Advancing Equity and Cultural Competency to Improve Population Health’ is March 27-28

News Release — Vermont Care Partners

March 13 2017

Contact:

Simone Rueschemeyer

[email protected]

802-318-6910

UPCOMING CONFERENCE ON MARCH 27/28: Advancing Equity and Cultural Competency to Improve Population Health

Join us for this timely and essential two day discussion about health care equity and the promotion of population health for Vermonters. The two days will be filled with national, regional and local experts sharing their knowledge and experiences about health care, diversity, culture and how to best support the health of Vermonters. Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., a world renowned expert on the social determinants of health (including poverty) and the social determinants of equity (including racism), is starting off the event with a keynote and discussion. On the second day, Tawara Goode, M.A., Director National Center for Cultural Competence & University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the Georgetown University Medical Center will provide a keynote exploring the development and implementation of programs and initiatives in the area of cultural and linguistic competency at local, national and international levels. Morning panels will focus on what the research is telling us about health care disparities and the social determinants of health and lived experience with health care cultural brokers and community outreach workers. Afternoon workshops will address: Cultural Competence and Health Care Disparities; Health Care Needs in the LGTBQ Community; Unconscious Bias; Poverty and Class; Trauma Treatment with Diverse Cultures; Working with Interpreters; Law Enforcement and Mental Health Crisis Workers; Mental Health, Substance Use, Stigma, and Discrimination; and Youth Mental Health First Aid.

REGISTRATION LINK: bitly.com/SteppingForward

Thank you to our current sponsors! Vermont Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Program, University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine; Office of Diversity and Inclusion at The University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine; Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department of Health; Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department of Mental Health; Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living; Families First of Vermont; Vermont Child Welfare Training Partnership at the University of Vermont;

Vermont Care Partners (VCP), representing 16 of the State’s Designated and Specialized Service Agencies, is working closely with the Vermont Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Program (LEND) at the University of Vermont College of Medicine to develop this very important two day experience.

For more information, contact Simone Rueschemeyer at [email protected], visit www.vermontcarepartners.org, or register via: bitly.com/SteppingForward