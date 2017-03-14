 

Sanders Hosts Town Meeting on Senior Issues in St. Johnsbury on Thursday

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a town meeting on senior issues in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on Thursday, March 16. The senior town meeting will be held at noon at the Good Living Senior Center, located at 1207 Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

The town meeting discussion will focus on the future of Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and other critical issues before Congress. “I look forward to hearing from Vermonters as I travel around the state,” Bernie said. “These are uncertain times and I want to hear directly from the people affected by decisions being made in Washington.”

Seating is limited for this senior town meeting. Please RSVP to reserve a seat.

RSVP by calling 1-800-339-9834.

