Public Meeting to be Held on Castleton Wildlife Area

March 14, 2017

Nick Fortin, 786-3860; John Lones, 802-786-3878

RUTLAND, Vt – The Vermont departments of Fish & Wildlife, and Forests, Parks, & Recreation are holding a public meeting to discuss future management and use of a Castleton-area wildlife management area.

The meeting will discuss the Blueberry Hill Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, March 29 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Agency of Natural Resources Rutland District Office at 271 North Main Street, Suite 215.

This meeting will initiate public input into the development of the long-range management plan for the property. The meeting will be open-house style and will feature individual stations, staffed by department biologists and foresters, that display resource inventory findings and maps along with educational information. Department staff will be available at each station for conversation, to answer questions, and to listen to comments about the wildlife management area. Because there is no formal presentation, people may arrive at their convenience.

The 1,296-acre Blueberry Hill property is owned by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and managed for fish and wildlife conservation, as well as to provide the public access to enjoy these resources. The wildlife management area was created in 1970 when the land was transferred from the Agency of Transportation during the construction of Route 4.

The site contains steep mountainous terrain ranging from 500 feet to 1,800 feet in elevation. It contains a mixture of hardwood forests and old fields with apple orchards which serve as a food source for a variety of species including deer, bear and turkeys. The area also serves as habitat for hermit thrushes, indigo buntings, milksnakes and garter snakes. It is adjacent to other large conserved properties including Bird Mountain Wildlife Management Area, creating a large area of connected conserved lands which are critical for wildlife.

For more information, contact John Lones at [email protected] or Nick Fortin at [email protected].

