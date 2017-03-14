 

Police tell motorists to stay off the road as Vermont-wide blizzard intensifies

The Vermont State Police and emergency management officials are advising drivers to stay off the roads.

A blizzard that has swept the state will remain active through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a minimum of 18 inches of snow in most of Vermont. Some areas will see two feet of snow.

Driving conditions on Interstate 89 and Interstate 91 are extremely difficult. Roads are slick and visibility is negligible because of whiteout conditions.

State police say drivers involved in slide-offs will not be allowed to tow vehicles for the time being due to road conditions. Removal will be arranged when roads are safe.

Police say abandoned cars “are not hindering VTrans plowing operations.”

Tuesday afternoon five vehicles slid off the road in Chittenden County. While no injuries have been reported, cars have been abandoned in place as drivers seek safety from the storm.

Drivers who slide off the road should call the state police who will provide transportation.

Police say drivers whose cars are buried in snow should turn off vehicles and make sure tailpipes are clear of snow to avoid a buildup of carbon monoxide.

While a handful of roads have been closed temporarily, no state roads have been closed for any length of time, police say.

Reminders from Vermont Emergency Management:
Keep snow from heat and exhaust vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working.
Never use a generator indoors.
Check on neighbors who need special assistance
Overexertion while shoveling can bring on a heart attack.

