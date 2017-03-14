March 21 Pop-Up Gallery Kicks Off Planning for Public Art in Montpelier

News Release — Community Engagement Lab

March 14, 2017

Contact:

Paul Gambill; [email protected]; 802-595-0087

MONTPELIER, Vt. – A pop-up gallery presenting objects near and dear to residents’ lives will kick off a year-long planning process for public art on Tuesday, March 21 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

“The heART of Montpelier Gallery: A Pop-Up Museum,” asks residents to bring in objects that represent, to them, the ‘essence of Montpelier,’” said Amanda Golden of Designing Local, an Ohio-based firm hired to consult on Montpelier’s ArtSynergy Master Plan. “It could be the blanket you take to picnics at Hubbard Park, a scarf you bought at the Farmers Market, a quilt or a photo,” she said.

The “gallery” is the first of many opportunities that residents will have to get involved in the planning process. “We are asking people to tell us who they are, who they have been, and who they hope to be,” said Golden.

The planning process will culminate in the installation of an artwork – done by a Vermont artist and selected by a jury – at the One Taylor Street Redevelopment Project in 2019. The city recently received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to put toward planning for and commissioning public art. The city matched the grant, and additional monies will be raised for the project.

“We are confident that the citizens of Montpelier will be enthusiastic participants who will bring creativity and passion to this, the kickoff event, as well as to the entire process of developing a public art master plan, “ said Kevin Casey of the Department of Planning and Community Development.

Golden emphasized that “anyone who loves Montpelier” can participate; residency is not required. And she encourages imagination in selecting items for the gallery. “Sometimes the most unusual objects tell us the most about ourselves, ” she said.

“The heArt of Montpelier Gallery” is presented by the Montpelier ArtSynergy Project (montpelieralive.org/225/ArtSynergy-Project), sponsored by the city. More information at (802)595-0087; [email protected].