City Market Awards Grants to Local Food Projects

￼News Release — City Market

March 13, 2017

Contact:

Allison Weinhagen

Director of Community Engagement, City Market 802-861-9750

[email protected]

Over $56,000 donated to support Vermont food system

Burlington, VT – City Market congratulated their 2016 Co-op Patronage Seedling Grant recipients and offered over $56,000 in grant funding to local food projects at a recent Grant Celebration that also launched the 2017 Co-op Patronage Seedling Grant process.

City Market sent over $656,000 in Patronage Refunds to more than 11,450 Members in November 2016. As part of the Patronage Refund process, the Co-op offers Members the opportunity to donate their checks to strengthen Vermont’s food system. Members who receive Patronage Refunds support these donations by choosing not to cash their checks within the required 90 day time period. This year, uncashed Patronage Refund checks from Members are funding 8 local food projects from community organizations doing amazing work in Vermont.

The Co-op set a minimum of $40,000 in total grants when the projects were chosen in September 2016, and the uncashed Patronage Check total was $56,063.20, so these organizations will be getting a larger infusion of cash to strengthen the local food system.

• Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf: Farm Stand Project, Initial Grant Award: $1,000 (actual check: $1,395.97)

• Intervale Center: Trail Extension Project, Initial Grant Award: $8,400 (actual check: $11,722.82)

• Rural Vermont: Regenerative Agriculture Project, Initial Grant Award: $4,200 (actual check: $5,864.21)

• Salvation Farms: Food Hub Workforce Training Program, Initial Grant Award: $6,239 (actual check: $8,706.61)

• Spoonful Herbals: Herb Mobs, Initial Grant Award: $2,750 (actual check: $3,840.33)

• Sustainability Academy PTO: Mobile Processing/Cooking Kit, Initial Grant Award: $6,600 (actual check: $9,211.18)

• University of Vermont: Plugging a “Leek” in the Local Food System, Initial Grant Award: $2,777 (actual check: $3,873.97)

• Vermont Community Garden Network: Gardens for Learning, Initial Grant Award: $8,200 (actual check: $11,448.11)

At the Grant Celebration, John Tashiro, City Market’s General Manager, shared his excitement for this program now in its third year. “It’s very encouraging to see the diversity of so many non-profit organizations throughout Vermont that are looking to grow and improve the local food system. As a Co-op, we are very proud that our Members have been so generous in donating to these 8 local food system projects. By giving back to these local organizations, it strengthens Vermont’s food system and encourages innovation and change across the state.”

City Market is now accepting applications for the 2017 Co-op Patronage Seedling Grants from Vermont non-profit organizations whose project work strengthens the local food system. The minimum total grant award for 2017 will be 30,000 with individual grant awards ranging from $500 to $7,500. The application and process can be found on City Market’s Co-op Patronage Seedling Grant page, and applications will be accepted until Friday, June 30, 2017 at 5pm.

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

Visit City Market, Onion River Co-op online at www.CityMarket.coop or call 802-861-9700.