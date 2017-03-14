 

‘Big Change Roundup’ Raises Over $314,000 to Support Patient Care at UVM Children’s Hospital 

News Release — UVM Children’s Hospital
March 13, 2017

Highlights
Largest fundraiser of the year for UVM Children’s Hospital
Thousands of volunteers throughout the region participate
Funds used to purchase special equipment and support Child Life program

Burlington, VT – The annual “Big Change Roundup for Kids” raised $314,667.17 to support specialized care provided at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.  The Roundup is the largest fundraiser each year for Vermont Children’s.

The three-month long coin collecting campaign is a joint project of the hospital and 98.9 WOKO-FM with support from hundreds of local businesses and community groups, and thousands of volunteers from throughout the region. Key sponsors this year include Maplefields, New England Federal Credit Union, Walmart and TC’s RV’s.

“We are so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from people of all ages throughout Vermont and northern New York,” said Lewis First, M.D., chief of pediatrics at The UVM Children’s Hospital. “It’s a wonderful reflection of the commitment this region has to providing the best possible health care for children.”

“This event is something that’s very special to us,” said “Wild Bill” Sargent, co-host of the Morning Roundup on 98.9 WOKO.  “We’re really proud of helping to raise such a large amount of money and really grateful for the thousands of people who get involved to make a real difference in the lives of the children cared for at UVM Children’s Hospital.”

Money was raised in a wide variety of ways from door to door campaigns, school events, dance marathons and daily collections at businesses throughout the region. This year’s top fundraiser was 12-year old Victoria Reed of Alburgh who supervised a team that raised more than $35,000.

Because donations will continue to come in after today’s final event, a revised total will be released in several weeks.

Visit www.bigchangeroundup.org for more information.

Caption Info: (l to r) Lewis First, MD, chief of Pediatrics at the UVM Children’s Hospital and staff from WOKO-FM accept more than $6,000 raised by students at Champlain Elementary School in Burlington for the Big Change Roundup for Kids.

For more information please visit www.uvmhealth.org/childrens or contact us at 802-847-0000.

