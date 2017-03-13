Washington Electric’s ‘Community Fund’ at Work in Central Vermont

News Release — Washington Electric Coop

March 13, 2017

Contact:

Patty Richards, General Manager 802-223-5245

2016 Report Shows Strong Performance for Local Causes

East Montpelier, VT – Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC) donated just under $26,000 to 64 small organizations in 2016 as part of its Community Fund program. The great number of nonprofit organizations active in the central Vermont area, and the wide range of causes they address – not only help for the needy, but literacy, arts, education, environmental protection, and more – reveal the towns and communities that make up this region to be compassionate, committed, and imaginative.

This provides fertile ground for Washington Electric Cooperative’s Community Fund, which has donated grants to organizations providing valuable services since 2003. As a cooperative, WEC works for the sustainable development of the communities it serves. Since the Fund’s beginning in 2003, WEC has donated an impressive sum in the central Vermont area; just under $300,000!

Washington Electric General Manager Patty Richards announced that 2016 was one of the Fund’s most active and generous years, and WEC’s Community Fund is continuing to grow. An important measure of its vitality is the participation of WEC owner-members – the people who get their electricity from the Co-op. The program is completely funded by members and voluntary donations. Members who wish to participate donate their “capital credit” distributions, which are their shares of excess revenues earned by the Co-op and are distributed yearly. (As a not-for-profit cooperative, WEC returns those revenues to its owner- members – a meaningful difference from other utilities). They tend to be modest amounts (under $20 per person), which otherwise are issued as credits to peoples’ electric bills.

“We now have 1,336 members contributing to the Fund, and expect that more will continue to join,” says Richards. “Like true Vermonters, they have embraced the idea of sharing with their communities, and find this a convenient way to do it. Every dollar we collect from these contributors is returned to the communities we serve, and which they live in, in the form of support for worthwhile organizations. It’s similar to crowd-source funding: small amounts are raised from many members and then invested in enterprises that make a difference in people’s lives. It is really a beautiful program. ”

Washington Electric Cooperative is a member-owned rural electric utility that serves approximately 10,800 member-owners in 41 towns, in Washington, Orange, Caledonia, and Orleans counties.