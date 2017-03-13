Vermont Historical Society Celebrating Women’s History Month

News Release — Vermont Historical Society

March 9, 2017

Contact:

Eileen Corcoran

Vermont Historical Society

60 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641

[email protected]; (802) 479-8522

Barre, VT – The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) is proud to partner with a variety of organizations to promote the celebration of Women’s History Month this March via a series of special events and programs that celebrate, explore and remember the myriad roles women play in our shared history. Activities include a discussion on women and 1970s counterculture, a series of commentaries on Vermont Public Radio, and a video series collaboration with ABC 22/Fox 44. As always, you can also find the Vermont Women’s History Database on our website.

On March 15 at 7:00 pm at Goddard College’s Haybarn Theatre, VHS and the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW) present a free evening roundtable discussion, “Women and the 1970s Counterculture.” The 1970s saw incredible advancements in public engagement with, and recognition of, women’s rights. What was it like for women who participated in the counterculture during that time? The event will be moderated by director of the VCW, Cary Brown and will feature panelists Bridget Downey-Meyer, Louise Andrews, Melinda Moulton and Verandah Porche, reflecting on what brought them into this movement, what their experience was like, and what lasting impact it’s had on their own lives and on Vermont society.

Also during March, Vermont Public Radio (VPR) will broadcast a series of commentaries focused on a varied cross-section of important Vermont women. This yearly collaboration between VPR, VHS and VCW is organized this year by writer and historian Cyndy Bittinger and will feature commentaries by Melinda Moulton, Verandah Porche, and others.

VHS continues its partnership with local broadcast affiliate ABC 22/Fox 44 to bring to light Vermont’s “Hidden History” through a video series this March focused on impactful Vermont women. We will look at individuals like Mary Tyler from Brattleboro, who wrote one of the earliest childcare manuals published by an American woman; Slyvia Bliss, a writer, botanist, and musician; and Vermont State Senator Flora Coutts. The videos will be broadcast on-air and be available at www.mychamplainvalley.com

The VHS also hosts the Vermont Women’s History Database (http://vermonthistory.org/womenshistory) which features information about over 250 individual women who helped shape Vermont’s history, from all periods of time, all parts of the state, and all walks of life. Online resources also include related bibliographies, historical essays and timelines.

