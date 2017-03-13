Sugarbush joins ‘Mountain Collective’

Sugarbush Resort has joined The Mountain Collective, a consortium of ski areas in Utah, California, Wyoming and Alberta, Canada.

The Vermont resort is the only ski area in the Northeast that is part of a consortium of 16 destinations out west.

The resorts in the collective include Snowbasin, Alta, Aspen Snowmass, Banff Sunshine, Coronet Peak – The Remarkables, Jackson Hole, Lake Louise, Mammoth, Revelstoke, Snowbird, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Sun Valley, Taos, Telluride and Thredbo.

Collective passholders can ski for two days at each of the 16 destination resorts for a total of 32 days. In addition, collective members can an unlimited number of ski days at 50 percent off with no blackout dates for holidays. The deal includes two-day passes at affiliated resorts in Chile, Japan and France.

Win Smith, president and majority owner of Sugarbush, said in a statement that the Mountain Collective is a “great fit” for the resort.

“The Collective brings together the best independently-owned ski resorts across the country—and some abroad—and offers a terrific pass product, as well as benefits for each mountain’s passholders and staff. We are honored to be in the company of these well-respected mountains and are excited to offer these additional benefits to our Sugarbush community. I have personally skied at many of the Mountain Collective resorts and consider them among my favorites.”

The Mountain Collective passes are on sale for $399 the 2017-2018 season. Children accompanying adults can ski for $1. Passes obtained now include a third ski day at each resort, lodging deals and one-year membership with Protect our Winters.