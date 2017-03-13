 

Southwestern Vermont Health Care Earns State and National Employer Recognitions

Mar. 13, 2017, 11:24 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
March 13, 2017

Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]

BENNINGTON—March 13, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) has recently received two distinctions as a superior employer. The health system was named one of 2017’s Best Places to Work in Vermont for the third year in a row. In addition, SVHC was named to the Becker’s Hospital Review 2017 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.”
Best Places to Work in Vermont is a statewide program operated by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Vermont Department of Labor, and the Vermont Department of Economic Development. SVHC received the honor for the first time in 2015. It is the first and only hospital or health system to be recognized by the program.

Best Places to Work in Vermont evaluates workplace policies, benefits practices, and demographics. This portion of the evaluation is worth 25 percent of the total score. An employee engagement and satisfaction survey accounts for the remaining 75 percent. The contest looks for a minimum of 40 percent participation on the survey and positive results. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings. The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation in this spring.

The second recognition is from Becker’s Healthcare—publisher of Becker’s Hospital Review, one of the industry’s most influential sources of news for hospital leaders. The editors of Becker’s consider nominations for the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” list based on several factors, including whether the organization has received national, state, or local recognition for workplace excellence; benefits offerings; wellness initiatives; and efforts to improve professional development, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and a sense of community among employees. It is free to nominate, and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. SVHC is the only health system in Vermont or the region listed.

A listing of SVHC’s open positions and other workplace information can be found at svhealthcare.org/careers.

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Southwestern Vermont Health Care Earns State and National Employer Re..."