Southwestern Vermont Health Care Earns State and National Employer Recognitions

March 13, 2017

BENNINGTON—March 13, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) has recently received two distinctions as a superior employer. The health system was named one of 2017’s Best Places to Work in Vermont for the third year in a row. In addition, SVHC was named to the Becker’s Hospital Review 2017 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.”

Best Places to Work in Vermont is a statewide program operated by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Vermont Department of Labor, and the Vermont Department of Economic Development. SVHC received the honor for the first time in 2015. It is the first and only hospital or health system to be recognized by the program.

Best Places to Work in Vermont evaluates workplace policies, benefits practices, and demographics. This portion of the evaluation is worth 25 percent of the total score. An employee engagement and satisfaction survey accounts for the remaining 75 percent. The contest looks for a minimum of 40 percent participation on the survey and positive results. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings. The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation in this spring.

The second recognition is from Becker’s Healthcare—publisher of Becker’s Hospital Review, one of the industry’s most influential sources of news for hospital leaders. The editors of Becker’s consider nominations for the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” list based on several factors, including whether the organization has received national, state, or local recognition for workplace excellence; benefits offerings; wellness initiatives; and efforts to improve professional development, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and a sense of community among employees. It is free to nominate, and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. SVHC is the only health system in Vermont or the region listed.

A listing of SVHC’s open positions and other workplace information can be found at svhealthcare.org/careers.