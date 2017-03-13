Rights & Democracy Calls on Governor To Hold Town Hall on Health Care

News Release — Rights & Democracy

March 10, 2017

Contact:

James Haslam, 802-272-0882, [email protected]

http://www.radvt.org/

MONTPELIER – Rights and Democracy (RAD) is inviting Gov. Phil Scott to participate in a Health Care Town Hall Meeting to discuss ways in which Vermont can protect its residents losing access to health care under proposals from Congress and the Trump Administration.

RAD members, as well as health care advocates, providers, patients, and community activists believe the governor has a responsibility to publicly denounce the new GOP House bill and the Trump Administration health care agenda, which would repeal the Affordable Care Act and make severe cuts to Medicaid in our state and across the country.

Below is Rights & Democracy’s invitation to Governor Scott:

“Dear Governor Scott,

We are requesting a meeting with you to discuss health care and the proposals being discussed by the Republican Congress and Trump Administration.

We believe the proposed cuts and rollbacks of protections to our healthcare system would have devastating results on the health and security of Vermonters. Our team working on this issue includes frontline providers and people who would be directly impacted by these cuts. Our hope is you can take a strong public stand denouncing these attacks to the health of Americans and would like to invite you to join us for a Town Hall Meeting on Health Care. We believe it is critical for a broad coalition to stand up for health care and push for solutions that work for everyone in our communities.”

In late February, RAD members launched an open letter to Governor Scott calling on him to “Stand Up For Health Care” at three #SaveHealthCare rallies that drew standing-room only crowds in Montpelier, Rutland, and Bennington. Already, more than 2000 Vermonters have signed onto the letter which will be delivered at a State House rally on March 23, 2017.