Mountain Manifesto ‘Protect Vermont’s Mountains Now’ Released

News Release — Vermonters for a Clean Environment

March 12, 2017

Contact:

Vermonters for a Clean Environment

Annette Smith, Executive Director, [email protected], 802-446-2094

A core group of Vermonters, with experience in natural science, public policy and environmental history, have released The Mountain Manifesto, an urgent and public call to action to protect Vermont’s mountains. (See: http://mountainmanifesto.org)

Published online, the Manifesto declares, “the mountains are now under siege, as they have been before, but this time for the seemingly-insatiable human craving for energy. The siege is relentless, the need for defense more urgent.”

The Manifesto’s core statement begins, “The ecological integrity of the Green Mountains is essential to the health of Vermont’s lands, its air and its waters, and to all the life — human and otherwise — that dwells on and in them.” It is that integrity the group seeks to protect.

Contributing writers Bruce S. Post and Charles W. Johnson have included essays on mountain ecology and Vermont environmental history to educate Vermonters and others about what is at stake as the Green Mountains face another tide of mountain destruction. Readers are encouraged to take direct action by becoming Mountain Protectors (http://mountainmanifesto.org/mountain-manifesto-6/).

The Mountain Manifesto has been made available courtesy of Vermonters for a Clean Environment. A print version of the Manifesto will be released soon.