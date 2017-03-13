 

Markowitz Releases White Paper on Trump and the Environment

Mar. 13, 2017

March 2, 2017

Trump and the Environment: Rumors and Realities

Deb Markowitz, former Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and new UVM Visiting Professor, released a white paper on President Trump and the environment today.

Below are excerpts from the paper, The Trump Transition and the Environment: Rumors and Realities, by Markowitz, a new Gund Institute affiliate from UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources:

“The first weeks of the Trump Administration have seen a flurry of executive and congressional activity aimed at rolling back Obama era environmental protections. This should not be surprising, since on the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reign in the EPA, shrinking it in both size and scope. He promised to eliminate ‘job killing’ regulations and ‘fast track’ permits for critical infrastructure projects. Trump also campaigned on reversing course on many of President Obama’s environmental priorities, including those relating to climate change, energy development, and the regulation of air and water pollution.

“Since the election, rumors have run rampant. Widespread cuts are feared as well as the purging of scientific information related to climate change that Trump administration officials have referred to as ‘propaganda.’ In response to these rumors, scientists within EPA, and outside, have scrambled to preserve data thought to be most vulnerable, and environmental groups and lawyers have made FOIA and other requests designed to ensure the critical data and information is preserved.

“With the appointment of Scott Pruitt to head EPA, we can begin to get a more concrete sense of what to expect out of EPA. He is a close friend and ally with the oil and gas industry, an advocate for a greater role for the states (and a diminished role for EPA) when it comes to environmental protection, and he has questioned EPA’s regulation of Greenhouse Gas emissions under the Clean Air Act. He has also spoken about streamlining the regulatory process and changing how enforcement works by integrating this function into the regulatory programs.”

Visit The Trump Transition and the Environment: Rumors and Realities for more of Markowitz’s take on early Trump administration actions and what to expect in the weeks ahead. She also describes practical and legal challenges the administration will face as it seeks to fulfill campaign promises.

