Justice For All Announces Introduction of Racial Justice Reform Bills

News Release — Justice for All

March 10, 2017

Contact:

Mark Hughes, co-founder, Justice For All; (401) 480-8222; [email protected]

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Justice For All this week announced the introduction of two bills aimed at creating a racial justice oversight committee. The bills would establish a twelve member board under the office of the Attorney General to address institutionalized racism in the criminal justice system.

H.492, sponsored by Rep. Ruqaiyah Morris (D-Bennington), Rep. Kevin Christie (D-White River Junction), and Rep. Diana Gonzalez (D-Winooski) was introduced on February 24, and referred to the House Committee on Judiciary. A bill that mirrors H.492 was also introduced in the Senate and referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary. S.116 is sponsored by Sen. Anthony Pollina, (P/D-Washington) Sen. Francis Brooks (D-Washington) Sen. Debbie Ingram (D-Chittenden) and Sen. Jeanette White (D-Windham).

“In light of the challenges that we face in Vermont with racial disparities in the criminal justice system, we must make a commitment to do the right thing,” said Justice For All co-founder Mark Hughes.

The bills state that “The Board shall conduct management and oversight of the implementation of racial justice reform across the State, including within the criminal justice system, by managing and overseeing the collection of race- based data, ensuring such data are publicly available, and developing policies and trainings to address systemic implicit bias.”

Justice For All will hold a press briefing next week to answer questions regarding both bills. Details to follow.