 

GMP Preparing for Nor’easter forecasted to blanket Northeast Tuesday

News Release — Green Mountain Power
March 13, 2017

Team of 40 that helped restore power in Rochester, N.Y., on their way home

Colchester, Vt. – The strange spring weather continues, with forecasters saying a Nor’easter will hit the Northeast Tuesday morning and continue through Thursday morning. In Vermont, up to two feet could blanket the region. Forecasters say the storm is not expected to create a lot of outages, as the snow will be light and fluffy with low water content. Wet heavy snow causes greater problems as it can weigh down trees and lines.

“Advanced planning is key. Our team is preparing for the forecast, and we will have our team ready to respond if there are outages,” said Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power’s vice president of external affairs. “We urge people to be safe on the roads, as the greatest impact from this storm is forecasted to be hazardous driving conditions from blowing and drifting snow, creating near whiteout conditions.”

More than 40 Green Mountain Power lineworkers, supervisors, and mechanics are on their way to Vermont, after spending four days in Rochester, N.Y., helping restore power to an estimated 8,000 homes and businesses. The damage was caused by a wind storm that hit the region last Wednesday. GMP was able to assist our neighbors after getting the lights on quickly in Vermont.

Green Mountain Power will provide updates on Facebook, Twitter and to the media. Customers may report outages and get updates through GMP’s text service or app, as well as calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP’s Outage Center page at www.greenmountainpower.com.

To get the latest information on outages and restoration times, customers can sign up for text service alerts, by texting REG to 46788 or GMPVT, or signing up online at greenmountainpower.com/textalerts. Customers can also sign up for GMP’s app to report outages with a touch of a finger at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for GMP.

