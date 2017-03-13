Bolton Valley Season Passes On Sale For 2017-18 Season

News Release — Bolton Valley

March 10, 2017

Contact:

Josh Arneson

[email protected]

802.434.6814

Free skiing the rest of this season with purchase

BOLTON VALLEY, Vt. (March 10, 2017) – Bolton Valley guests can literally ski and ride off into the sunset for free this spring when they purchase a 2017-2018 All Access Season Pass. Anyone who orders a pass for next season before the April 3 deadline will also receive complimentary access to the slopes through the remainder of the current season.

“We’ve had a season filled with plenty of snow and we want to be sure everyone has a chance to enjoy spring skiing and our great calendar of spring events.” said Josh Arneson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “That’s one of the reasons we’re offering the benefit of skiing for free this spring. For current pass holders, it’s a chance to lock in a low rate for next year’s pass.”

A regular adult All-Access pass can be purchased for just $489 and passes for anyone age 7-17 start at $99. Bolton Valley’s Ski Bum Pass, for anyone age 18-25, is also on sale for just $159.

The resort is having a fantastic season, already topping 250″ of snow, and the mountain saw over six feet of snow fall in February alone. March is filled with great events including Spring Thing Weekend on March 25 and 26 which will include Pond Skimming, a banked slalom race, the Snurfer Challenge, an appearance by the Vermont Bucks and more.

Bolton Valley’s 2017-2018 All-Access Season Passes are on sale now and include specially-priced Senior passes as well as a Night Pass. Nordic passes, season long leases, tunes, lockers and ski and ride programs are also on sale now at the resort’s website.

A 2017-2018 Bolton Valley All-Access Season Pass includes:

Unlimited alpine skiing and riding

A 20% discount on rentals, retail shop purchases, group ski and ride lessons, and lodging (includes condos, suites, or hotel rooms)

Sports Center Membership including access to an indoor heated pool, hot tub, and sauna

Access to over 1100 acres of Nordic and backcountry terrain

Here’s a sampling of 2017-18 Season Pass prices (exclusive of sales tax):

Adult (ages 26-64): $489

Ski Bum Pass (ages 18-25): $159

Youth (ages 7-17): $99 (when purchased with parent’s Adult Season Pass)

Senior (ages 65-74): $199

Senior Plus (ages 75+): $29

Night Pass (all ages): $139

Bolton Valley first opened for skiing and riding in 1966 and this year the mountain is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The mountain offers 71 trails for alpine skiing and riding, over 1200 acres of high elevation backcountry terrain, 15km of groomed Nordic trails, a complete Sports Center and Indoor Amusement Center plus Vermont’s most extensive top-to-bottom night skiing and riding. All-inclusive, true ski-to-your-door lodging packages are from $57/person/night. For more information visit www.boltonvalley.com or call 877-9BOLTON.