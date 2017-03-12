Issue with state computer system creates federal red tape for some benefits recipients

State officials have sent an unknown number of letters to Vermonters asking them

to change the way their names are listed with the Social Security Administration in order to receive state benefits.

In one case, the state sent a letter to a person whose first and last names were listed in the state’s information technology system, but the person’s first, middle and last names were listed with the Social Security Administration.

The letter told the customer, who receives help from the state to pay for Medicare premiums, that the financial aid depended on having the same name on file with the Social Security Administration as with the state.

“You must contact your local Social Security office to resolve this issue,” the letter said. “We cannot spell out your middle name in our system.” The Feb. 20 letter then listed phone numbers for the Social Security Administration and directed the person to call the state by March 3.

“It’s ridiculous that our system would cause somebody to need to change their name with Social Security,” said Mike Fisher, the chief health care advocate for Vermont Legal Aid. “We should be able to fix this on our side, on the state’s side.”

Fisher contacted his staff about the issue Wednesday. His staff contacted the Department of Vermont Health Access about the issue Thursday and found out that the state usually tries to fix someone’s name before asking the person to make changes with the Social Security Administration.

He said his office has not heard a lot of complaints about similar issues, but said: “I would encourage anybody having a problem like this to contact our office. We would advocate strongly for them.”

The Agency of Human Services, which includes the Department of Vermont Health Access, uses an IT system called ACCESS that is nearly 40 years old. The IT system determines whether people are eligible for programs.

The state has been trying for years to replace ACCESS with a system called integrated eligibility, but that has not come to fruition. Phase 1 of that project is not scheduled to be complete until at least 2018, according to a recent study.

Cory Gustafson, the commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access, said he found out about the situation Wednesday. He said he has asked his staff for information on what letters are being sent to Vermonters, and how many people have received them.

“I have a project specialist investigating what we can do to accommodate the names so that they match the (Social Security database),” Gustafson said. “The basic thing is how can we solve this problem for the members rather than put it back onto” them.

Gustafson said Thursday he needed to give his staff at least 24 hours to get the information for him because it is difficult to run a query on the ACCESS system.

He said of the number of people affected: “I would be surprised if it’s a lot of people, but … ‘a lot’ is a relative term.”