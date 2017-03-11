Select Board race recount set in Pownal

POWNAL — A recount has been scheduled for Tuesday in the Pownal Select Board contest that saw veteran board member Nelson Brownell narrowly elected to another term by 8 votes.

Assistant Town Clerk Julie Weber said the recount was requested by candidate Michael George, a former board member who received 251 votes in the annual election on March 7, compared to 259 for Brownell.

The race is for a three-year board term. If the recount, which will be performed by hand, overturns the result, that would mean a second veteran Pownal official has been defeated.

Longtime board member Henry Strohmaier was defeated in a three-way race for two board seats. He finished third with 261 votes, while Bruce Martel was top vote-getter with 346 votes and Chairman Ron Bisson finished second with 293 votes.

The Pownal Board of Civil Authority will conduct the recount Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the town offices on Center Street.