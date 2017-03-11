 

Select Board race recount set in Pownal

Mar. 11, 2017, 5:50 am by Leave a Comment

POWNAL — A recount has been scheduled for Tuesday in the Pownal Select Board contest that saw veteran board member Nelson Brownell narrowly elected to another term by 8 votes.

Assistant Town Clerk Julie Weber said the recount was requested by candidate Michael George, a former board member who received 251 votes in the annual election on March 7, compared to 259 for Brownell.

The race is for a three-year board term. If the recount, which will be performed by hand, overturns the result, that would mean a second veteran Pownal official has been defeated.

Longtime board member Henry Strohmaier was defeated in a three-way race for two board seats. He finished third with 261 votes, while Bruce Martel was top vote-getter with 346 votes and Chairman Ron Bisson finished second with 293 votes.

The Pownal Board of Civil Authority will conduct the recount Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the town offices on Center Street.

Filed Under: Politics, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With:
Jim Therrien

Jim Therrien is reporting on Bennington County for VTDigger and the Bennington Banner. He was the managing editor of the Banner from 2006 to 2012. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Jim on Twitter @BB_therrien

Latest stories by Jim

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Select Board race recount set in Pownal"