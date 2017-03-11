Bennington residents say Scott administration is slow to release PFOA updates - VTDigger

BENNINGTON — During a visit on Friday, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson told Bennington residents concerned about PFOA contamination of their wells that she will push for timely updates from state officials on efforts to secure a permanent solution to the pollution.

Johnson, who was elected Speaker at the start of the legislative session, also met with Bennington officials, toured the Vermont Veterans Home and visited the Bennington Banner newsroom.

At a meeting at Bennington College with local lawmakers and about a dozen residents whose wells were contaminated by PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), Johnson heard concerns that the Scott administration does not seem as committed as the former Shumlin administration to resolving the problem.

A town water line extension to the affected properties is estimated to cost more than $30 million.

Lora Block and others said they haven’t been updated as often by Vermont Agency of Natural Resources officials since the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott took office in January, which replaced the administration of former Gov. Peter Shumlin.

The residents said they expected more news on ongoing negotiations over PFOA-related costs between the state and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which owns the closed ChemFab Corp. factory in North Bennington that is considered by state officials to be the source of the contamination.

State Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, said another update is due. Campion and fellow Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears have sponsored legislation, S.10, that would hold entities responsible for releasing PFOA into the environment. Under the proposal, companies would be liable for the cost of extending new water lines or funding other permanent solutions for the contamination.

That bill cleared the Senate and is expected to be taken up shortly in the House, where Johnson said there also is strong support.

The House Fish, Wildlife and Water Resources Committee is now reviewing S.10. Johnson urged the residents to send questions to the committee for hearings on the bill.

Johnson said “the Legislature is certainly keeping up a push” for state negotiations with Saint-Gobain.

On a trip to Bennington in January, environmental officials said they thought the negotiations with the international company would either conclude with a settlement agreement within a few weeks or the state would move to perform the water line work and then seek reimbursement in court from Saint-Gobain.

The residents also said they don’t understand why preliminary engineering or design work could not be undertaken immediately, regardless of how the negotiations are progressing. ANR officials said during the January session that, because liability for the line extensions might have to be decided in court, the state would have to do preliminary work to document the extent of the contamination and that the state’s response is justified.

During an interview at the Banner offices, Johnson also touched on other issues of concern to Bennington area residents, including proposals to lift the cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts, such as the one sought to spur development around the former Putnam Hotel in downtown Bennington.

She said some in the House remain philosophically opposed to TIF agreements that allow a community to borrow for infrastructure improvements and then use a percentage of the new growth property tax revenue to pay down the debt, with the funding deducted from the Education Fund.

Some “are very protective” of the Education Fund, Johnson said, but she added, “I think there is some general agreement on some modified TIFs, and it is a matter of getting all the right people in agreement on what can be done for some of these economic development tools.”

The principal question remains whether one believes that infrastructure work and related development would likely occur even without the incentive offered through a TIF agreement, she said.

Bennington and several other Vermont communities are lobbying the Legislature this session to lift the TIF district cap, set in 2013.

Johnson, 46, a Democrat from South Hero, said she is familiar with the Bennington area, having visited often while she was growing up in Clifton Park, N.Y. Her family also owned a business in Valley Falls, N.Y.

Johnson is the 91st Vermont Speaker and the third woman to serve in the post. In her House district, Johnson represents the towns of Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle la Motte, North Hero, South Hero, and West Milton. She was first elected to the seat in 2002.