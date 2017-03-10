State Barn Preservation Grants Awarded to 17 Agricultural Buildings Across Vermont

News Release — Vermont Division of Historic Preservation

March 10, 2017

Contact:

Caitlin Corkins, Tax Credits and Grants Coordinator

Vermont Division of Historic Preservation

(802) 828-3047; [email protected]

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 State Barn Preservation Grants. Seventeen matching grants totaling $211,369 will aid in the restoration and maintenance of significant historic agricultural buildings in ten counties around the state.

Funding will help owners to repair a broad range of barns from a 1933 gambrel-roof horse barn in Underhill to a c. 1830 English barn that is part of a complex of historic agricultural buildings at the Miller Farmstead in Ferrisburgh. Grants will support foundation repairs, drainage work, timber frame repairs, and replacement of failing roofs.

“This matching preservation grant program continues to bolster the economic growth of Vermont’s agricultural industry,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer. “The recipients deserve recognition for their commitment to these historic resources, which not only recount Vermont’s agricultural past but strengthen the significance of our working landscapes.”

Competition for these grant funds is always very tight. This year, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation reviewed 33 applications with funding requests totaling $411,907. Projects selected for funding include Barn 3, one of 18 agricultural buildings at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton, as well as funds to support window restoration at the Crowley Cheese Factory, constructed in 1882, in Mount Holly. Other projects include restoration of the distinctive cupolas at Conant’s Riverside Farm in Richmond, foundation and timber frame repairs at the main barn of Gilbert’s Hill Farm in Woodstock, and repairs to support active farming operations in Cornwall, Craftsbury, and Hartland among others. For a complete list of projects awarded, visit the Division’s website at: http://accd.vermont.gov/sites/accdnew/files/documents/HP/Barn-Grants-Summeries_FY2017.pdf.

The state-funded Barn Preservation Grant program helps individuals, municipalities, and non-profit organizations restore or rehabilitate historic agricultural buildings. Since its inception in 1992, the program has granted over $3 million towards the preservation of over 350 historic agricultural building projects around the state. To qualify, buildings must be listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and work completed must conform to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. The Barn Grant Program is funded by the taxpayers of the State of Vermont, at the direction of the General Assembly, through the annual Capital Appropriations and State Bonding Act.