Southwestern Vermont Medical Center OB/GYN Service Now Available at Pownal Campus

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

March 9, 2017

BENNINGTON, VT—March 9, 2017—Women in Pownal, VT, and nearby Berkshire County, MA, can now schedule gynecologic and prenatal appointments closer to home. Gynecologist Dr. Malcolm Paine has begun seeing patients at SVMC’s Pownal Campus in Pownal, VT.

“Regular visits are so important for women of all ages, especially moms-to-be and their babies. This change allows women who live south of Bennington to travel a lot less to make their appointments,” Paine said.

Dr. Paine offers all of the same services at the Pownal Campus that he currently offers at his office in Bennington, including screenings, prevention, treatment, and prenatal care.

Robert Tarnas, MD, one of three primary care doctors at Pownal Campus, appreciates the opportunity to expand the services the practice provides.

“We see women and children for their routine visits. Having Dr. Paine provide additional gynecologic and obstetrics services makes those appointments more accessible for patients in our community,” said Tarnas. “This convenience makes it easier for patients to get the care that is recommended for them, and that is always a good thing.”

In addition to Dr. Tarnas, Barbara Raskin, MD, and Michael Welther, MD, see patients at SVMC Pownal Campus. The practice opened in October 2015 and is located less than one mile north of the Vermont-Massachusetts border. It includes 5,000 square feet, 10 exam rooms, X-ray, and lab testing. In addition, the space offers many features designed for patient comfort, including a covered drop-off entrance, a comfortable waiting area, and an architectural design that allows for natural light. For information about becoming a patient at SVMC Pownal Campus, call 802-681-2780. Those interested in making a gynecologic or prenatal appointment should call SVMC OB/GYN in Bennington at 802-442-9600 to schedule.