‘Pig Tales,’ ‘Tomatoland’ Author Barry Estabrook Discusses Agriculture and Social Justice at VLS

News Release — Vermont Law School

March 8, 2017

Contact:

‘Pig Tales,’ ‘Tomatoland’ Author Barry Estabrook Discusses Agriculture and Social Justice March 28 at VLS

Contact:

Maryellen Apelquist, Director of Communications, Vermont Law School

office: 802-831-1228, cell: 802-299-5593, [email protected]

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., March 8, 2017––Three-time James Beard Award-winning journalist Barry Estabrook will discuss the agriculture industry and social justice issues from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in Chase Community Center at Vermont Law School. A 3:30 p.m. book signing in Barrister’s Book Shop will precede the talk. Both events are free and open to the public and press.

Estabrook explores the harsh realities of the agriculture industry in his acclaimed books “Pig Tales” (W. W. Norton & Company, 2015) and The New York Times-bestselling “Tomatoland” (Andrews McMeel Publishing, 2011). Washington Post critic Jane Black wrote of his work, “Estabrook’s exposure of the resulting environmental and human tragedies places ‘Tomatoland’ in the tradition of the best muckraking journalism, from Upton Sinclair’s ‘The Jungle’ to Eric Schlosser’s ‘Fast Food Nation.’”

The talk is co-sponsored by the VLS Center for Agriculture and Food Systems (CAFS) and Social Justice Mission Scholars, who advocate for equal opportunity and civic engagement at the intersection of public service and social change.

“We are thrilled to host Mr. Estabrook at Vermont Law School,” said Sarah Seese JD’17, a Social Justice Mission Scholar. “His work brings to light the harsh realities in our food systems in a way that is captivating from cover to cover. ‘Tomatoland’ exposes the environmental and human tragedies within the tomato industry, while ‘Pig Tales’ stresses the devastating reality of big farming—how they raise animals, pollute the environment, and manipulate the political game to escape regulation. However, and thankfully, Estabrook puts a positive spin on the issues by relating how respect for animals and their intelligence makes for happier animals, a more satisfying life for the farmer, and better-tasting meat.”

“Social Justice Mission Scholars believe community members are already engaged in these issues, and with this talk we hope to explore what more can be done to positively influence the industries through a social justice lens,” Seese said.

For more information about Barry Estabrook, visit his blog, politicsoftheplate.com. For more information about food and agriculture law and policy programs at Vermont Law School, visit the Center for Agriculture and Food Systems at vermontlaw.edu/cafs.