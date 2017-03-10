Norwich University Presents Award-Winning Architect Dan Rockhill to Share Design and Teaching Experience

News Release — Norwich University

March 9, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University School of Architecture + Art is pleased to announce the sixth installment in its 2016-17 Lecture Series. This event will present the experiences, projects and teaching mechanisms of Dan Rockhill and his Studio 804 at the University of Kansas (KU). The Lecture will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24, in Chaplin Hall Gallery and will be free and open to the public.

Rockhill is the J L Constant Distinguished Professor of Architecture at the University of Kansas and Executive Director of Studio 804, a graduate student design/build initiative. He is also principal at Rockhill and Associates. He and his students have built a substantial corpus of work over the years. Recently completed projects in Kansas include: a sustainable prototype for Greensburg following extensive tornado damage; three educational facilities, including two on KU’s campus; and two buildings in Kansas City. All are LEED Platinum buildings. They have also completed two Passive Institute Certifications. Among numerous accolades, Rockhill’s efforts have garnered three American Institute of Architect’s Honor Awards, two Wood Design Awards, two NCARB Prizes, two “Home of the Year” awards from Architecture magazine, multiple awards from Residential Architect (including the Grand Award in 2011), and awards honoring excellence in Steel Design, Global Housing, Sustainable Design, and National Affordable Housing.

Rockhill’s work has also received international acclaim, not only through publication in almost 200 books, journals and exhibitions but also through the Swiss Foundation’s Holcim Award for excellence in sustainability. His collaborative endeavors are focused upon innovation, especially in the areas of affordability and sustainability.

The NU School of Architecture + Art Lecture Series is supported by a generous grant from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation. For more than 10 years, the Byrne Foundation has partnered with Norwich to bring eminent national and international architects, designers, artists, and writers to campus. Events are free and open to the public.

The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation is a philanthropic organization that supports cancer research, education, volunteerism, and other charitable endeavors.

Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art is the only National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) accredited architecture school in northern New England.