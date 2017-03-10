Forest Service to Temporarily Close Vermont Cliffs for Peregrine Falcon Nesting

News Release — U.S. Forest Service Green Mountain National Forest

March 10, 2017

Media Contact:

Ethan Ready, Public Affairs Officer

Voice: (802) 747‐6760Cell: (802) 558‐8176

[email protected]

RUTLAND, VT (March 10, 2017) Forest Service officials in Vermont today announced that two prominent cliff sites on the Green Mountain National Forest’s (GMNF) Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts will be temporarily closed in order to provide protection and critical nesting habitat for peregrine falcons. Peregrine falcon populations rely on this habitat to raise their young. Peregrine falcon populations suffered massive declines due to the use of DDT in the 1940’s. Closures have allowed peregrine populations to rebound since their reintroduction in the 1980’s. Even though peregrines are now considered a recovered species in Vermont, it is critical to minimize human disturbance to nest sites so that the species’ recovery continues. 2016 was a record year for recovery of the species with 51 nesting pairs observed, and at least 81 fledglings. The bird is prominently featured on Vermont’s conservation license plate.

Each spring the Forest Service closes the Rattlesnake Cliff Area (Salisbury) and the Mount Horrid / Great Cliff Area (Rochester) from March 15 – August 1. Forest Service employees will post signs in these areas to alert the public and let them know that the trails to the cliff overlooks are closed. Officials want to remind forest users that disturbance of peregrine falcons and / or these nesting grounds is a violation of federal law and may result in a fine up to $5,000 and 6 months in jail. The Forest Service encourages the public to report any harassment of nesting peregrine falcons to 1-800-75ALERT as soon as possible.

The Forest Service works closely with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, Audubon Vermont and other non-profit organizations to enhance the health, safety and habitat of peregrine falcons.