Christopher Lloyd Tours Construction of New Studio Theatre in Weston

News Release — Weston Playhouse

March 9, 2017

Last week, actor Christopher Lloyd and his wife, Lisa, visited the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company to take a tour of the construction site for the new studio theatre at Walker Farm. He has performed on the Weston stage throughout the years in numerous productions, including Death of a Salesman. Lloyd is currently the honorary chair of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Capital Campaign Committee, which has raised to date $10.5 million of its $13.5 million goal. The company broke ground in August, and construction should be complete by late September.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will perform in both the Playhouse and the new theatre in the 2018 season. The summer season will be extended, with a fall foliage production in October and a New Works Festival in the spring. Plans include using the space to help expand the New Works program by bringing in creative teams and groups to foster play development and artistic think tanks in the form of retreats. The education programs of the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will expand with this new space, allowing it to host events, such as Weston 101 and a Young Playwrights Festival in Weston. The new studio theatre will also serve as a new community center for concert and film series, educational lectures, receptions, local meetings, and much more.

