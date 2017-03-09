Town Center project could get review board approval next week

BURLINGTON — The more than $200 million Town Center Mall redevelopment could get approval from the Development Review Board as early as Monday, according to a city official.

Approval from the quasi-judicial panel is crucial for the developer, Don Sinex, who plans to begin demolishing half the existing mall in May so construction can start on what would become Vermont’s tallest building.

The board ended its public hearing Feb. 21, triggering a 45-day window for the board to issue its written decision. It held its first deliberative session this week.

Scott Gustin, a city planner, said the board’s deliberative meetings are open to the public, but are not required to be warned like other public meetings. The next deliberative meeting is scheduled for Monday, he said, and it’s possible the board will issue its decision at that time.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Thursday that a lawsuit over city funding for the project won’t delay a final development agreement between Sinex and the city. Opponents of the development seek to invalidate the $22 million tax increment financing bond that voters approved for the project in November.

“It would certainly be the developer’s risk to move forward if there’s uncertainty there,” Weinberger said, because the structure of the TIF agreement is such that the city would not issue the bond or make payments until construction is completed.

The mayor said he’s been working with the City Council since December on a final development agreement and is confident it will be in place before May.

A memo (see below) from the mayor to the City Council in January outlines a number of issues that need to be resolved in the final agreement. Those include settling a price for the new streets and public improvements Sinex will build and sell to the city.

The project has been scaled back since it was proposed in 2015, and the application submitted in December no longer includes a new building on half the current mall from Church Street to St. Paul Street.

Critics raised concerns during DRB hearings that, because the project has changed significantly since public meetings with neighborhood planning associations, the developer should gather more input before moving forward.

Sinex’s team said the changes were in response to public input over the last 18 months. The project was approved by the Conservation Board and the Design Advisory Board in January.

The Development Review Board held three public hearings in February on the mixed-use project, which would include 130,000 square feet of retail, 230,000 square feet of office space, 272 apartments, a preschool and an above-ground parking garage with 761 spaces. It will also have 175 bike parking spaces.

The project has 32 more parking spaces than required, but residents expressed concern at the hearings that the parking is mandated only for the office and residential space — not the retail space. That, they said, could make parking on the street downtown even more difficult.

The new structure will have three towers in a one-block area from Pine to St. Paul streets and Cherry to Bank streets and would reach 14 stories — a height allowed by new zoning city voters approved in November.

It also includes restoring north-south traffic to Pine and St. Paul streets, thereby connecting the city’s grid through downtown, as well as the revamping of several city blocks surrounding the project.

Underground parking ‘not feasible’

During the Feb. 14 public hearing, DRB member Wayne Senville asked Sinex and his team whether, given the city’s stated preference for underground parking, they had documentation that showed it would not be feasible.

The development team responded that the excavation and trucking costs, as well as the disruption it would cause to downtown traffic and businesses, made it an unworkable option.

In a follow-up message to the board, Sinex wrote that the project would fail if the parking were moved underground, and his decision is “firm and irreversible based on the cost alone.”

The project will be completed in three phases, with the new streets being opened last. Typically, a final occupancy permit must be issued within two years, with a possible one-year extension. However, given the scale and complexity of this project, the developer is requesting three years with a possible extension for a fourth.

Construction raises concern among businesses

A proposed construction schedule would allow work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It would also allow up to four 24-hour work periods per month throughout construction to facilitate long-duration tasks, such as concrete setting or hoisting large equipment.

The 24-hour work periods would also allow the development team to lessen daytime construction impacts during holidays, peak tourism times or special events, according to its presentation.

The developers originally proposed work on Sundays, but that request was withdrawn after several nearby business owners said they were concerned about how construction would affect them.

In addition, the general contractor for the project, PC Construction, is working with members of the Burlington Business Association on a parking plan to avoid having workers park on the street as much as possible.

Chiuho Duval, owner of Single Pebble restaurant on Bank Street, said during the Feb. 14 meeting that, thus far, she had heard “little to calm (her) nerves.”

Duval said she’s worried about where her 40 employees will park during construction, how construction noise will affect diners during lunch and dinner hours, and whether parking would continue to be a problem once the project is complete, given that no garage space is designated for the new retail space.

Members of the Development Review Board discussed limiting construction hours to 5:30 p.m. as a way to reduce the noise impact on nearby businesses like Duval’s.

Once construction begins in May, the first phase is expected to be completed in September 2019. That includes the office space slated to be occupied by the University of Vermont Medical Center, the first two levels of parking, and a portion of the retail space with Bank and Cherry street addresses.

The second phase, expected to be complete in July 2020, would include the eastern residential tower, a Bank Street office tower, the second two levels of parking, 61 units of housing on those levels and one above it, and the east residential tower with 103 units.

The third phase, expected to be complete in August 2020, would include the new sections of Pine and St. Paul streets, retail space facing those new streets, and the western residential tower with 109 units.

The required inclusionary housing units, which will be rented at below-market rates, would be interspersed throughout the two towers and central portion of the new structure.

They will be a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom units, just like the market rate units, though no inclusionary units will be higher than the 11th floor.

Project opponents, including City Councilor Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, had previously expressed concern the inclusionary units would be cordoned off from the rest of the housing.