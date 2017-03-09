Sen. Sanders to Speak in Brattleboro on Strolling of the Heifers Entrepreneurship Grant

News Release — Strolling of the Heifers

March 8, 2017

Contact:

Erika Elder – Strolling of the Heifers Marketing

[email protected] • o:802-257-2699 • c:802-275-8059

On Thursday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre, Sen. Bernie Sanders will make an important announcement regarding funding for Strolling of the Heifers’ small business development program, Windham Grows, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the U. S. Department of Agriculture.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event – the formal kick-off for the Windham Grows project.

Other speakers will include representatives of the the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and the Working Lands Enterprise Board, all of which participated in the total project funding of more than $300,000.

In collaboration with state and regional partners, Windham Grows is a “business hatchery” that aims to build the food and agriculture business sector in Windham County by connecting startup and early-stage businesses with critical services, resources and financing. The project is free to participants and fully funded by these grants.

Windham Grows was created in response to several of Windham County’s economic challenges, including loss of jobs and economic output resulting from the closing of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station, and an aging population, as well as to build on the area’s existing strengths in the farm and food sectors.

Led by a pair of seasoned entrepreneurs-in-residence, Jim Verzino and Cairn Cross, Windham Grows seeks out and develops great business ideas by providing startups and scale-up stage businesses with a custom-tailored package of support services and resources designed to maximize their chances of success.

The kick-off event will include introduction of, and brief presentations by, each of the project’s seven current participating businesses -– Good Body Products, True North Granola, Whetstone Associates, Tavernier Chocolates, Frabjous Fibers, Sweet Basil Foods, and Vermont Cheesecake.

Windham Grows is now accepting applications for its second session which begins in July 2017. Each group is limited to 10 to 12 qualifying businesses.

For more information on Windham Grows, or to submit an application, please visit www.WindhamGrows.org.