Matthew Brankman: A community of learners
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Matthew Brankman, principal at Bradford Elementary School. He is leaving Bradford in June to move closer to family. It is a reprint of a letter to parents in the school’s March 1 newsletter.At the beginning of the school year we asked our students a BIG question: What makes us a community of learners? During the first six weeks of school, as we worked through the Responsive Classroom best practices, we also worked on projects that engaged our students in thinking about and answering this essential question. Here we are in March, with a new principal preparing to begin leading our school, and the current principal continues to ask that question. What makes us a community of learners?
In our community we have students who are thriving and students who are struggling. We have students who come to school well rested and others who are exhausted. Some students have never experienced hunger, others experience it regularly. Despite the smallness of our town, our students come from a very diverse set of circumstances.
It is our job to educate each student. That seems simple. It is not. When students come to school hungry, they need to eat before they can learn. When they come to school tired, they need to rest before they can learn. When they come to school frightened, they need to be calmed, nurtured and loved before they are available to learn. Those needs are not negotiable, and attempting to work on fractions when your belly is empty or you are experiencing trauma at home is like trying to read the Iliad before you learn the alphabet. Some things are fundamental.
How do we teach the academics that some students are ready for while also teaching foundational social and emotional skills to other students? Is it our mission to move every student forward or to get every student “at standard” (whatever that means)?
It is easy to retreat into the language of judgement and blame. I succumb to those feelings from time to time. I wonder about the decisions of the politicians above me, the parents who I don’t understand, and a myriad of other people who are not me. It is easy. It is also counterproductive.
After six years in Bradford, I have ideas on where we can start, but I do not have answers. Thinking about the variety of cultures that coexist in our community is a place to start. There are cultural divides based on income and education that are just as real and important to acknowledge as differences in ethnicity. We should talk about these differences and how they influence, for example, how we schedule play dates for our children.
What makes us a community of learners? I think it begins when we can engage authentically with people who are different than us. I think that when our children see us as our authentic, imperfect, struggling selves, and see us persevere and connect, there is reason for optimism.
Who knew education could be so complicated?
