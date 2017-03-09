Burlington mayor to host opioid town hall meeting

BURLINGTON — Mayor Miro Weinberger will hold a town hall-style meeting on the region’s opiate problem March 16 at Contois Auditorium in City Hall.

The mayor will be joined by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo and Rep. Selene Colburn, P-Burlington.

“Despite the hard work of many state and local agencies and individuals that undoubtedly has saved lives, opioid-related deaths in the State of Vermont increased by 38 percent in 2016, a stark reminder that we must do more to turn the tide of the opioid crisis,” city officials wrote in an email announcing the event.

The meeting will be an opportunity for leaders to share what local government and its partners are doing to respond to the opiate crisis and hear from the community about what it would like to see done.

Burlington is finalizing a draft of 11 principles to guide its response to rising opiate addiction and deaths, and the meeting will be a chance for residents to weigh in on those principles.

People interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook.