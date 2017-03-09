Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Elects New Trustees and Officers

News Release — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

March 10, 2017

BRATTLEBORO, VT — The membership of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) elected Christopher Sink and Dan Yates to the museum’s Board of Trustees at the annual meeting of the museum’s members on Tuesday, February 28. Nominated by the museum’s governance committee, the two new trustees join 16 others at the helm of the 45-year-old art museum. The first act of the newly constituted Board of Trustees was to elect four officers to one-year terms.

NEW TRUSTEES BRING EXPERIENCE IN ARTS, NONPROFIT MANAGEMENT, FINANCE, AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Of the new trustees, BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld said, “Chris Sink and Dan Yates have just the right combination of skills, expertise, and professional experience necessary to help BMAC continue to thrive and grow. I look forward to working with them and the rest of our Board in the years to come.”

Christopher Sink has served as executive director or the equivalent of several nonprofit arts organizations, including over 15 years as Managing Director of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., during which time he led a capital/endowment fundraising campaign and the organization’s relocation to a new campus. As Director of College Relations at Bard College of Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Mass., Sink’s responsibilities included oversight of the college’s theaters and art galleries. Sink is a former President of the Board of the Bidwell House Museum in Monterey, Mass., and grants reviewer for the Massachusetts Cultural Council. He and his husband, Jon MacClaren, Vice President of Administration & Finance at Landmark College, live in Walpole, N.H., where Sink works as an Accountant at Florentine Films.

Dan Yates is the President & CEO of Brattleboro Savings & Loan, a position he has held since 2008. Prior to joining BS&L, Yates served as Executive Vice President of Ledyard National Bank, located in Hanover, N.H. He currently serves as Chairman of the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, as a board member of the Latchis Corporation, and as Treasurer of the First Congregational Church of Woodstock. He is a past Chairman of the Vermont Bankers Association and has served previously as a trustee of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Yates and his wife, Edith, live in Brattleboro.

MUSEUM BOARD ELECTS FOUR NEW OFFICERS

In a brief meeting immediately following the election of new trustees, the museum’s newly constituted Board of Trustees elected four officers to one-year terms. Christopher Chapman of Brattleboro was elected to a third term as President. For the past 17 years, Chapman has been a principal with Trust Company of Vermont, a statewide trust services company. He has served on numerous boards, state committees, and the Brattleboro Selectboard. His father, Ralph Chapman, was an original incorporator of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. James Meltzer of Hancock, N.H., and Fred Moriarty of Hinsdale, N.H., were re-elected to second terms as Vice President and Treasurer, respectively. Christie Herbert of Dummerston, Vt., was elected Secretary.

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible.

