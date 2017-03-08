Vermont Kids Day set for Saturday, March 18

News Release — Vermont Kids Day

Mrch 8, 2017

Contact:

Marianne Apfelbaum

802.872-9000 x118

[email protected]

Indoor fun – on two floors this year – at the Sheraton Burlington

The fourth annual Vermont Kids Day will be held at the Sheraton Burlington Conference Center on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. All activities will be held indoors and new this year, the show has more space with activities in the Exhibition Hall and the Diamond Ballroom.

Just as cabin fever reaches its peak, local families will welcome the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a variety of fun activities designed for kids of all ages. The event will include: arts and crafts; music; photo booth with dress up clothes; bouncy houses, ball pools and 30 ft. inflatable obstacle course; professional face painting by HyperFocus Art; giant games with The Big Blue Trunk; and one free pizza slice for each child under age 12 (while supplies last) courtesy of Ramunto’s Pizza. Plus, kids can interact with costumed characters including the PJ Masks crew, Mickey Mouse, Tinkerbell, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen” and more.

A kid-friendly menu of lunch items including wraps, sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as snacks and beverages, will be available for purchase.

It is also an opportunity for parents and grandparents to get helpful information and enjoy fun activities courtesy of local businesses and organizations.

Admission is $8 per person, or $30 for a Family Pack – 4 tickets (plus tax and service fee). Infants under 1-year-old are free. Donations are encouraged to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington.

The event is presented by New England Federal Credit Union, with support from Green Mountain Transit, Once Upon A Child, Williston Observer and Ramunto’s Pizza.

The Sheraton is located at 870 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vt. For more information, visit VermontKidsDay.com or call Marianne Apfelbaum at 872-9000 x118.