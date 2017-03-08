Montpelier Winds $50K Federal Grant for Public Art

News Release — Community Engagement Lab

March 6, 2017

Contact:

Paul Gambill; [email protected]; 802.595.0087

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The City of Montpelier, in collaboration with Montpelier Alive and the Community Engagement Lab, has received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to create a master plan for public art, and to commission the city’s first major public art work to be to be installed at the One Taylor Street Redevelopment Project.

The NEA awards its “Our Town” grants to “help transform communities into lively, beautiful, resilient places with the arts at their core,” according to the organization’s website. The federal grant has been matched by a $50,000 commitment from the city, and requires an additional $50,000 in fund-raising and about $14,00 matched in in-kind services, for a total budget of $164,000 over two years.

Planning for the Montpelier ArtSynergy Master Plan will have at its heart a series of “creative visioning workshops”— led by teaching artists — which will aim to engage diverse segments of the community. The workshops will range from stand-alone events to residencies spanning up to a week and will culminate in public performances/exhibits of works the participants create. The major public artwork commissioned through the grant will be chosen through a juried competition that will solicit proposals from Vermont artists, according to Paul Gambill, founder and executive director of the Community Engagement Lab. It is likely to be installed at One Taylor Street in the spring of 2019, he said.

“The people of Montpelier are creative, spirited and ingenious,” said Amanda Golden of Designing Local, an Ohio-based consultant whose firm has been hired to help in the planning process. The ArtSynergy Master Plan will “set the standard for how we begin to implement and enjoy public art,” she said. Public art, she added, “helps us celebrate our heritage, communicates our direction, and characterizes our sense of place.”

The two-year-plus planning process kicks off on March 21, with a “pop up” museum called “The heART of Montpelier Gallery” a “pop-up museum” at City Hall, from 6 to 8 pm. Golden is asking residents to bring in objects that represent the reasons why they love Montpelier. “It could be a photograph of friends, sports memorabilia, or a leaf from your favorite tree,” she said.