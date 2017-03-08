Howard Center Sponsors Eighth Annual Curling Challenge Fundraiser

News Release — Howard Center

March 8, 2017

Contact:

Martie Majoros

(802) 488-6911

[email protected]

Burlington, VT— With just a few days to go before Howard Center’s March 11 annual Curling Challenge fundraiser, folks throughout Chittenden County are getting ready to take to the ice, all in support of Howard Center.

This year’s event features 32 teams, with several local high schools joining teams from the community, many sponsored by local businesses. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and Dinse Knapp McAndrew are just a few of the sponsors who have teams this year and were some of the original sponsors when the event was created in 2010. Other sponsors include Geri Reilly Real Estate, Price Chopper, Tech Group, Tech Vault, and Kittell Branagan and Sargent. In addition, numerous other businesses contribute to the event’s success.

The Green Mountain Curling Club, with assistance from the Rutland Rocks Curling Club, provides instruction and equipment for all participants, and teams compete throughout the day at Cairns Arena in South Burlington. In addition to competing on the ice, teams vie for other prizes—best team name, best costume, and best team spirit, as well as top fundraising prizes.

Money raised from the event will support some of the essential Howard Center programs that help individuals and families in our community, including 24/7/365 crisis services, residential programs, specialized schools, mentoring programs, street outreach, and substance use treatment and recovery.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit, www.howardcenter.org.