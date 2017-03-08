Comment Policy
Elizabeth Courtney: A chance to lead on energy independence
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Elizabeth Courtney, an author and environmental consultant, a former chair of the Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.I was pleased to find that Gov. Phil Scott was part of the celebration at the Statehouse last month for the winners of the Net-Zero Montpelier 2030 competition. His support for the Net-Zero effort is commendable. You may recall that reaching the goal of Net-Zero energy means reducing the city’s overall energy consumption dramatically, while increasing housing and commercial development in the downtown, then meeting remaining energy needs through renewable supplies. This goal is achievable with a combination of massive energy efficiency, concerted conservation, diligent renewable energy development and a good helping of public support and enthusiasm.
Gov. Scott clearly gets the importance of the land use implications embedded in the competition. “Vermonters want to live where they work, eat and shop.” He noted in his praise for the effort. Energy efficiency and “walkable, bikeable spaces” are a real plus.
The winner of the $10,000 prize is a team from Cabot known as “Team Bridges.” Their proposal, as well as those of each of the other four finalists, is positively bold, inspiring and innovative. There are common elements in all the proposals: increased and varied places to live, work, play and shop in the downtown; significantly fewer cars; convenient public transit; multi-level parking; river access; and more and varied housing opportunities in the downtown, demonstrating how smart land use — that conserves energy and natural resources by concentrating development in city centers leaving the countryside available for growing food, fuel and fiber — is a critical and effective path to Net-Zero energy.
So, we have a winner. Congratulations to Team Bridges. But, what’s next? How can this impressive plan be implemented? And why would we want to implement it?
As with many worthy projects, finding the financing to move the plan off the drawing board and onto the ground is a challenge.
Let’s consider the last time Vermont made a significant stand on an environmental issue that placed the Green Mountain State as a smart growth leader in the nation. It’s been more than two decades since Vermonters passed legislation like Act 200, the growth center law and the downtown designation. And it’s been over 50 years since Republican Gov. Deane Davis created a commission headed by Art Gibb to recommend ways in which Vermont could deal with the crisis of “rampant, unguided growth” unleashed by the arrival of the interstate in 1965. That effort resulted in the well-known Act 250.
Today we have a different crisis to address — a changing climate — and Vermont could once again take the lead in the nation to address this new challenge. Vermonters’ previous efforts relied heavily on regulations and mandates. Montpelier 2030 could address climate change directly, and also has the potential to be much more of an entrepreneurial public private partnership, relying more on innovation and local decision-making than regulation to meet state mandates.
As with many worthy projects, finding the financing to move the plan off the drawing board and onto the ground is a challenge. The Bridges team and the contest’s creator, Net Zero Vermont, need to put together a strategy to raise and or leverage the capital to jump-start this effort. A unified vision from the mayor, the city manager, the city council, planning commission and planning department staff will be needed. The city of Montpelier should pass a resolution to adopt the Bridges plan as its own. Meanwhile, the project will demand public participation at a high level to reach its goal.
Opportunities abound today. The world is moving toward net zero and there are examples (like the Danish island of Samso) to learn from. Many businesses and foundations are willing to invest in forward thinking ideas like Montpelier 2030’s. National interests in energy conservation and innovation are potentially powerful assets in this endeavor as well.
The big threats to implementation? They are the Trump administration’s determination to cut federal funding that could support conservation and renewable energy projects like Net Zero Montpelier 2030, and public apathy. We’ll need to resist both.
Montpelier 2030 has the high potential to become a positive and uplifting model for the nation and beyond. It is up to the citizens of this community to advocate strongly for its implementation. With that strong current of support and continued enthusiasm from Gov. Scott, Net Zero Montpelier 2030 could begin to emerge on the ground by 2020.
