Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Included in Top 100 U.S. Rural Hospitals

News Release — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

March 8, 2017

March 8, 2017 (Brattleboro, VT) – Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH) was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and the Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH). Published annually, the list expands on the research presented by a study from CCRH: Rural Relevance: Vulnerability to Value.

The hospitals included on the list are noted as top performers in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and operating at a lower cost than their peers.

“We are honored to be included in the list,” remarked Steven R. Gordon, President and CEO of BMH. “It is a reflection of our outstanding team of providers, employees, and volunteers that are dedicated to providing exceptional care to our local community every day.”

iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX® is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers, measuring eight pillars of hospital strength: Inpatient Share Ranking, Outpatient Share Ranking, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspectives, and Financial Stability.

“It is more important than ever that rural hospitals proactively understand and address performance in the areas of cost, quality, outcomes, and patient perspective. iVantage’s INDEX was designed to serve as the industry model,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Across the spectrum of performance indicators, there are rural providers that are writing the blueprint for success as they transition to value-based healthcare. Our analysis shows that this group of top performers exhibits a focused concern for their community needs.”

Founded in 1904, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH) is a licensed, 61-bed, not-for-profit community hospital located in southeastern Vermont, serving a rural population of about 55,000 people in 22 towns in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The BMH medical staff includes board-certified providers in primary care and many other specialties, with a shared mission of providing exceptional health care delivered with compassion and respect. The Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Health System includes the BMH Medical Group, a multispecialty group practice of primary care and specialty care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Over 110 active volunteers assist BMH’s 600 employees in caring for our community.

The Chartis Group (Chartis) is a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. Chartis provides strategic planning, value-based care, advanced performance, informatics and technology consulting services as well as leading-edge decision support tools to the country’s leading healthcare providers. The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at Chartisrural.com.

iVantage Health Analytics is a subsidiary of The Chartis Group and a leading provider of healthcare analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization. iVantage’s analytics are the basis of continuing thought leadership and insight in the areas of healthcare policy and research. Learn more at iVantageHealth.com.